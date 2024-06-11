Atletico Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after seeing a bid for the Dane rejected last summer.

Diego Simeone is a known admirer of the 28-year-old and has been a keen observer of Hojbjerg at Tottenham and the club feel they might be better placed to secure the move this summer.

Hojbjerg has just one year left on his contract with Tottenham and has invited interest from clubs who can promise him more regular starts and fresh challenges.

Atletico has seen Memphis Depay and Stefan Savic moved on in order to make room on their roster for new hires and Simeone is currently searching for a defensive midfielder.

Over the last year, Hojbjerg has drawn interest from Fulham, Juventus, and Napoli. However, Atletico hope to be able to work out a deal with Tottenham for the Denmark international, who is valued at £15 million.

READ MORE – Euro giants threatening to walk away from Tottenham deal as second exit faces delay

Diego Simeone to hand key role to Tottenham outcast

Simeone believes that he has the kind of qualities he is looking for in his team’s engine room and has asked the club to get his man ahead of an array of interested parties that includes Fenerbahce.

Hojbjerg joined Tottenham when they were under the direction of Jose Mourinho who has just taken up the head coach role at the Turkish giant.

Ange Postecoglou is out to refresh the squad at Tottenham and it appears that he has deemed Hojbjerg to be among those players who don’t have a future at Spurs.

Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Japhet Tanganga have already left in Postecoglou’s great clear-out and it appears more likely that Tottenham will sell Hojbjerg in the upcoming window rather than allowing his contract to run its course.

Hojbjerg had to be content with a role off the bench for Postecoglou over the last season with 28 of his 36 Premier League appearances coming as a substitute.

The Dane likely didn’t help his situation at Tottenham when he sent Postecoglou a message via the media in March.

“Of course, I am not satisfied with what is going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either,” Hojbjerg told reporters from Denmark.

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach he has to believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it is the coach who must explain why.”

DON’T MISS – Tottenham set date for first summer signing as Postecoglou eyes FOUR transformational deals