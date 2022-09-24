Atletico Madrid star names Tottenham man as ‘most underrated player in world football’

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has named his international teammate Cristian Romero as the most underrated player in world football.

The Tottenham centre-back has had a meteoric rise over the past couple of seasons, first being named Serie A defender of the season at Atlanta before heading to north London on loan initially before his permanent £46.5million move earlier this month.

Despite some injury issues, Romero was Spurs’ outstanding centre-back last season. He excelled as the Antonio Conte-led revival secured a top-four finish.

And the 24-year-old has started the new campaign in a similar vain. Tottenham are currently third in the Premier League and unbeaten after seven games.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher even named Romero as the signing of last season.

It came as no surprise when Spurs took up their option to buy the Argentine, despite the reasonably large fee involved.

The former Juventus player has also become an indispensable part of Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina set-up. Indeed, he played a key role in their Copa America triumph last summer.

And it appears that Romero‘s Argentina teammates are also appreciative of the defender’s talent.

Atletico star De Paul said (via journalist Adri Contreras): “Most underrated player in the World? Cuti Romero, he’s very very very good.”

Romero faces stiff Arsenal test

Assuming he comes back from international duty unscathed, Romero will have the small matter of a north London derby to look forward to when he comes back.

Tottenham head to Arsenal on October 1 knowing a win will catapult them above the Gunners to the top of the table.

Spurs are yet to really hit their straps in terms of perfomance, despite their unbeaten start to the campaign.

However, that will certainly have to change when they head to The Emirates on Saturday lunch time.

Both sides have injury concerns ahead of the game though, with Hugo Lloris and Thomas Partey doubtful.

Lloris has a right thigh injury picked up in the thumping win over Leicester. Partey, meanwhile, suffered a knock in the warm-up to Ghana’s friendly clash with Brazil in France.

Both players will be assessed in the build-up to Saturday’s clash.

