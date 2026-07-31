Atletico Madrid are threatening to hijack a Tottenham exit which is progressing but has gotten ‘complicated’ according to a report.

Spurs are open to the sales of a few stars this summer. In recent days, Roberto De Zerbi revealed he has not tried to convince Cristian Romero or Guglielmo Vicario to stay, understanding their views on the future.

Both men are the subject of interest from Serie A clubs, with the two Tottenham stars potential to return to their former league.

TEAMtalk is aware Inter are the side with the strongest interest in Romero, with talks ongoing over that transfer.

Those talks are progressing, per sources, but there could be a late hijack on the cards.

Indeed, the Daily Mail reports Atletico Madrid have rekindled their interest in the Argentine, who they were interested in last year.

They are said to be exploring the figures surrounding the deal, which is what’s holding Inter up.

Indeed, Romero’s agent held talks with Inter, per the report, but it’s been confirmed that the deal could be complicated due to the financial package.

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Inter offer for Romero known

TEAMtalk is aware that Inter submitted an opening proposal worth €40million (£34.2m), on loan with an option to buy for that fee.

Spurs, though, value the defender at closer to €50million (£42.8m), but are said to be ‘edging towards’ an agreement.

The biggest hurdle is believed to be Romero’s salary, of €6.5million (£5.6m) per season. Inter are offering around €5million (£4.3m).

That equates to around £82,500 per week. In the context of Tottenham’s wages, that would take him from the joint second-highest earner to 14th.

At Inter, there are numerous stars on far more than Romero is being offered, so it being a stumbling block for the move is not without reason.

There remains optimism that an agreement can be reached, but renewed interest from Atletico could be very detrimental to Inter’s cause.

READ MORE: Euro giants in advanced talks to sign Tottenham left-back as De Zerbi asks Spence to stay