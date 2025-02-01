Tottenham are trying to convince Axel Disasi to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite the Chelsea defender having agreed personal terms with Aston Villa, with a report revealing Fikayo Tomori’s response to an offer from Spurs.

With the winter window set to close next week, Tottenham are ramping up their chase for new players to help head coach Ange Postecoglou have a better second half of the season. Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel is a player that Spurs have been actively trying to sign, while Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is also of interest in the north London club.

Tottenham have shown keen interest in Fikayo Tomori as well. The England international centre-back is on the books of AC Milan at the moment and Spurs are trying to do a deal.

The north London outfit have already agreed a €25million (£21m / $26m) deal with Milan plus bonuses. It is a verbal agreement with the Serie A club, who are willing to sell the defender in the middle of the season.

However, a report in the Italian media has claimed that Tomori has turned down the chance to join Tottenham.

The former Chelsea defender thought about the prospect of a transfer to Tottenham for a few hours and decided to stay at Milan.

This has led Tottenham to try to sign Disasi from Chelsea. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have already made contact with the 26-year-old France international centre-back.

The Chelsea player has already agreed personal terms with Villa, and now he has to think about a potential move to Spurs too.

Romano wrote on X: “Axel Disasi has been approached by Tottenham as they’re insisting for new centre back. Disasi already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and he’s now expected to make a decision soon. Up to the player.”

Chelsea willing to sell Axel Disasi

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported in January that Chelsea are ready to offload Disasi in the winter window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca does not feel that Disasi fits his system.

Maresca, who was appointed in his role at Chelsea last summer, has personally let the London club’s chiefs know that they could sell the defender if they wanted to.

We also understand that Chelsea are ready to offload Tosin Adarabioyo before the winter window closes next week.

Latest Tottenham news: Mathys Tel rejection, Tyler Dibling swap

Tomori is not the only player who has decided to turn down the chance to join Tottenham in the middle of the season.

Mathys Tel, too, has decided that Spurs are not the club for him. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy personally flew to Germany to strike a deal for the Bayern Munich striker, but there was no positive outcome.

In response to Tel’s rejection, Tottenham have turned their attention to Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea are interested in a deal for the Argentina international winger, and now Spurs have joined the race for the youngster.

Tottenham are also trying to sign Tyler Dibling. The Southampton midfielder has emerged as one of the best young players in the Premier League this season.

With Southampton doomed for relegation to the Championship, they are reportedly open to cashing in on Dibling now.

Southampton are reportedly ready to do a swap deal with Tottenham for Dibling and want to sign Tyrese Hall from the north London club.

Tottenham are also interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters. The English full-back is out of contract at Southampton at the end of the season.

Spurs are keen on bringing Walker-Peters back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old came through the Tottenham academy and established himself in the first team before leaving for Southampton in 2020 on a loan deal which was later made permanent.

