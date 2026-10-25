Tottenham backed for stunning £100m striker signing in January – ‘Should be able to do it now’

Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to put the icing on their hefty summer transfer haul with the signing of one of the most exciting forward players in European football in the upcoming January window.

Having spent over £300million on new additions for Roberto De Zerbi, after disastrous back-to-back domestic campaigns, there was a feeling among pundits and fans that the club had not made a significant signing in the striking department.

While Omar Marmoush was brought in on loan from Manchester City with an obligation, the Egypt international is regarded more as a No.10 than a genuine No.9.

And with Dominic Solanke hardly proving that he can be a 20-goal-a-season frontman in north London and Richarlison sure to be jettisoned in January, there is still the need to add another forward player in the winter window.

Our sources have identified Benfica star Vangelis Pavlidis, Espanyol’s Roberto Fernandez, Freiburg forward Igor Matanović and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta as major options for January, but Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi also remains on the club’s radar after concrete summer interest.

The young Frenchman shone in the Premier League last season, scoring an impressive 13 goals whilst still a teenager, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn himself a big move fairly soon.

Bournemouth do have a habit of cashing in on their star names, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez all moving on, and Kroupi could well be next.

Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal have also been linked with the Cherries star, who could fetch as much as £100million (€119m), despite having been missing since the start of the season with a broken foot.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham and Newcastle ‘enquire’ about double AC Milan coup with January deals ‘increasingly likely’ – Exclusive

Tottenham still tipped to win Kroupi race

One source, however, still backing Spurs to come out on top in the race to sign Kroupi, who would offer an immediate spark to De Zerbi’s frontline.

Indeed, club insider John Wenham, when asked where Spurs should look to spend in January, told Tottenham News: “The issue that has to be resolved in January is the striker situation.

“We were heavily linked with Kroupi in the summer, and reports said we were willing to pay £80m-100m on top of the other spending we did.

“I really hope that in the background, we are still progressing that deal, so on the 1st January, we can announce him as a Tottenham player.

“I appreciate the injury he’s had, but that should mean he isn’t in the shop window for other clubs.

“Kroupi would run to play for Tottenham, as he would for Arsenal, Chelsea or whoever else, if we were confident of getting him in the summer, we should be able to do it now.”

Quite whether Tottenham will be willing to spend another £100m in the January window remains to be seen, although 20-year-old Kroupi would represent an outstanding investment for the club if they were to do so.