One pundit reckons the pull of Antonio Conte could help Tottenham to beat Liverpool to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international, 26, has been hugely impressive in the Premier League since Leeds returned to the top flight in 2020-21. He made 30 appearances last season as Marcelo Bielsa’s team broke into the top 10.

Phillips went on to shine for England at the Euros and formed a solid midfield partnership with Declan Rice.

After returning to Elland Road, he resumed his role as an integral part of the Leeds starting eleven. The enforcer featured 12 times in the Prem before picking up a hamstring injury.

Phillips is hoping to return in March. Despite the problem, rumours continue to talk up a move to the likes of Liverpool or Manchester United.

Reports suggest he would be more inclined to link up with Jurgen Klopp than Ralf Rangnick given his lifelong support for Leeds.

But former United midfielder Luke Chadwick has now thrown Tottenham into the mix. During an interview with CaughtOffside, the pundit said: “Phillips, going from reports, is ready for his next challenge.

Man Utd ruled out of Kalvin Phillips race

“I know he’s a massive Leeds fan, he was born there, and I’m sure he’ll want to leave on the best terms possible. So he probably can’t do that by joining Manchester United.

“I imagine he’ll move on, I’m sure there’ll be suitors. He’s made that place in the England team his own. He’s got a great passing range and is a very aggressive player out of possession, gets close to people, wins the ball back.

“Someone like Tottenham could make sense as they continue to rebuild under Antonio Conte. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went down South, and Tottenham looks like a move that would benefit both parties.”

Tottenham star thanks Conte for career revival

Meanwhile, Harry Winks has thanked Conte for giving him a fair chance, something he feels he did not get under previous managers.

The Englishman made just two Premier League outings during Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign earlier this campaign. But he now back in the fold under serial winner Conte.

“The manager’s come in and given me a chance, given me confidence again,” Winks told The Guardian.

“Every game I play and every training session, I have that hunger to impress him and do everything I can to improve.

“My career at Tottenham was probably dead and buried but he’s come in and given me an opportunity to prove myself. And for that, every time I get an opportunity, I really want to impress the manager and repay that faith he’s shown in me.”

Winks rephrased his “dead and buried” claim, rather admitting that his opportunities looked “slim”. He also admitted that he thought about leaving the club.

