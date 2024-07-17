The race to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is set to heat up now he’s returned from Euro 2024, with Tottenham reportedly ahead of rivals Arsenal.

The England international, who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger, was arguably the Eagles’ standout performer last season and is likely to move imminently.

Eze has a £60m release clause in his Palace contract which multiple clubs are tempted to trigger, per reports. Tottenham are believed to hold a concrete interest in Eze, with Ange Postecoglou a big admirer of his.

Spurs have already made two impressive signings in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer but their business is far from over as they aim to build a squad capable of competing for trophies.

Postecoglou has made signing a new winger and attacking midfielder two of his top priorities for the summer and therefore, could kill two birds with one stone by signing Eze.

Palace have already lost one key player in Michael Olise this summer, while Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton are also generating serious interest.

Oliver Glasner is desperate to keep hold of Eze but if one of his suitors match his £60m release clause, the manager will be powerless to stop his departure.

READ MORE: Tottenham make first ‘concrete’ move in Federico Chiesa race with winger ‘destined’ for transfer

Tottenham lead Arsenal in Eze race

According to journalist Steve Kay, Arsenal are firmly in the race for Eze but Tottenham are the favourites at this stage.

He reiterates, however, that whoever wants to sign him will have to pay his £60m release clause to get a deal done.

“We’re not the only people looking at him. He has a £60m release clause, which is a lot of money, and Tottenham are looking at him,” Kay told KS1TV.

“From what I’m hearing Tottenham are probably ahead of Arsenal in signing him. They’re more likely to trigger the release clause than we are.

“I expect Eze to move on and someone to trigger that release clause whether it’s Arsenal or Tottenham, and the fact they want Emile Smith Rowe is a mirror image to Eze, they’re the same player.”

Indeed, Palace are one of the clubs pursuing a deal for out-of-favour Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe, suggesting they’re already planning for Eze’s departure.

He could be exactly the kind of player Tottenham need to break back into the top four next season and it will be interesting to see if they’re willing to pay £60m to bring him in.

Eze made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles last season, scoring 11 goals and making six assists in the process.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window