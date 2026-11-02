Barcelona contact agent of Tottenham’s best player as sensational 2027 move ignites – report

LaLiga giants Barcelona have reportedly contacted the agent of arguably Tottenham Hotspur’s best player, as talk of a stunning 2027 move starts to ramp up.

After a dismal start to the new campaign, Spurs have finally risen from their slumber under Roberto De Zerbi and made it three wins in a row under the Italian after Saturday’s 2-0 success against Crystal Palace.

Key players returning from injury has played a major role in the upturn in form, with the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski finally back in the reckoning after long-term injury issues.

Another player who has been sorely missed is World Cup-winning right-back Pedro Porro, who has appeared as a substitute in the last two outings after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

However, the Spaniard’s future in north London is far from secure, despite the fact that he only signed a new five-year deal during the summer.

Indeed, sources indicate that Barcelona and Real Madrid remain massive admirers of the 27-year-old, with Porro previously admitting that he craves a return to his homeland one day.

TEAMtalk can even reveal that Tottenham are looking at replacements, given concrete fears that Porro could push for a damaging exit in 2027.

And now a fresh report from Spain claims that Barca have actually been in contact with the defender’s agent over a move in the winter window or, as his more likely, next summer.

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Barcelona ‘working’ on Porro transfer

ER Deportivos (as relayed by Sport Witness) claims that the reigning LaLiga champions have ‘already begun working on a deal’ for Porro, with Hansi Flick a big fan of the Spurs star.

The report adds that Barcelona’s interest is primarily being driven by the fact that Porro built a superb partnership down the right for Spain with Lamine Yamal at the World Cup.

Indeed, Flick is keen to replicate that same partnership at Camp Nou, although Real Madrid will also enter the reckoning if Porro does become available.

Our sources have previously revealed how Tottenham would demand a world-record fee for a right-back, if they decide to cash in on the former Sporting star.

There are two factors in play, however, that might mean Porro fails to get his wish of a return to Spain any time soon, the first of which is Barcelona’s ongoing Financial Fair Play issues.

The Catalan outfit are likely to struggle to cough up what Spurs are asking for Porro, while Real Madrid currently have an abundance of right-back options at Jose Mourinho’s disposal.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Cadena Ser reports that Porro is not a priority target for Madrid, who already have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries in their squad.

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It’s also pointed out that Mourinho has also used midfielder Federico Valverde in the right-back position this season and that Los Blancos are not desperate to strengthen that area.

Either way, Porro’s potential exit in 2027 will certainly be one to keep an eye on, although De Zerbi will no doubt have a major say when it comes to the Spaniard’s future.