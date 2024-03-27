Barcelona to receive ‘dizzying numbers’ as Saudi offer ‘far exceeds’ value of star forward

Raphinha could make Barcelona 'dizzying numbers' if they accept an offer from the Saudi Pro League

Barcelona could reportedly receive ‘dizzying numbers’ after a Saudi Arabian side lodged an offer which ‘far exceeds’ their near £70million valuation of Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger has been a useful asset for the Blaugrana since moving from Leeds United in 2022. In 78 games, he’s scored 15 goals and assisted a further 22.

While four of those goals and seven assists have come in this season’s La Liga, Raphinha has not featured consistently.

He’s only started in 12 of Barcelona’s 29 league games this season.

And that he is not being given consistent minutes now means the club could soon see him as surplus to requirements.

Indeed, they’re in financial strife, and after a poor season, they’ll want to rebuild to some level, and that will require getting big contracts off the books and getting good sums of money in so that they can add some quality to the side.

It has been suggested in multiple reports that Raphinha is one of the players who is likely to be sold.

According to Sport, they had ‘no intention of getting rid’ of him recently.

Raphinha could bring Barca ‘dizzying numbers’

However, they could have had their mind changed thanks to an offer from a Saudi Pro League side.

The report states Saudi football ‘continues to insist’ upon the signing of Raphinha, and Barca have now received a new offer for the forward.

It’s said ‘dizzying numbers’ have been lodged by the club, which ‘far exceed’ the near £70million valuation the club set a few months back.

They are seemingly mulling over the offer, as there has been ‘no response’ yet.

Four Saudi sides want Raphinha

And if the bid is turned away, there could be a barrage coming Barcelona’s way.

Indeed, there is not one, but four Saudi sides in the hunt for Raphinha.

It’s said the ‘big four’ of Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli want the Brazilian forward.

Raphinha’s stance has always been that he wants to remain with Barcelona and win the Champions League there – he apparently ‘doesn’t think about leaving’.

However, ‘a new scenario’ could apparently be opened that could see that change.

