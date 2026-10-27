Barcelona plotting shock move for Tottenham star who’s struggling under Roberto De Zerbi

Lucas Bergvall’s limited role at Tottenham Hotspur continues to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Barcelona one side monitoring the 20-year-old Swedish international, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The midfielder, who signed a new long-term contract until 2031 only last month, has found regular starts hard to come by under Roberto De Zerbi.

Competition from summer arrivals Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes has restricted him to just a handful of Premier League appearances so far this season. That situation has revived external interest and kept top sides monitoring his situation.

Barcelona have renewed their long-standing admiration for the player. The Catalan club tracked Bergvall closely when he was still at Djurgården in 2024, only to lose out in the race to Tottenham.

Sources suggest they are once again assessing him as a potential midfield reinforcement, valuing his technical quality, athleticism and ability to play in more than one midfield role.

The Swede is viewed as a long-term prospect who could develop into a key figure for Barcelona, who already have superb young midfielders like Pedri, Marc Bernal and Gavi in their ranks.

However, Barca are not alone as multiple sides look to take advantage of Bergvall’s situation at Tottenham.

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Barcelona joined by Napoli, Juventus in Bergvall race

Napoli have also added Bergvall to their list of midfield targets.

The Serie A side are evaluating options amid possible changes in the centre of the pitch and see the Tottenham man as a profile that fits their requirements. Italian sources state they are following his situation closely.

A move to Naples would likely offer clearer opportunities for regular football than the intense competition for places at Barcelona.

Juventus, however, have shown the most concrete short-term interest, with sources stating they are keen on signing Bergvall on loan un January until the end of the season.

Midfield injuries have left the Turin club looking for replacements and Bergvall is seen as a great option. However, any deal would depend on Tottenham’s willingness to allow him to leave temporarily, something the north London club have so far no desire to do.

Spurs remain in a strong position. After persuading Bergvall to stay and commit his future, they are reluctant to sanction a departure while he is still developing.

Whether the interest from Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus moves into serious offers will depend on how much game time the Swede receives in the coming months.

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