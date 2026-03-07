Tottenham could be in trouble of losing another star in a crucial position as Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with the representatives of one talent at the club.

Spurs are at a very important juncture in their history. They are teetering just above the Premier League relegation zone, and the drop would be catastrophic.

There are reports that some of their very best players are looking to leave the club, with centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven seemingly edging their way out.

A new centre-back duo would be needed if the crucial pair were to leave, and Luka Vuskovic – who has been impressing out on loan with Hamburg – would likely be brought back into the mix.

He is under contract with Tottenham until 2030, and the 19-year-old’s father recently suggested he might be happy with staying in Germany for another year.

Spurs might like to have him in their ranks if they lose their starters, and they know he’ll be a star for years to come, but there might now be a question of whether Vuskovic would actually want to return to his parent club.

He has other options, with Sky Sport Germany insider Florian Plettenberg reporting Barcelona have held ‘initial talks’ with the centre-back’s representatives.

There is believed to be a clear desire at Barca to strengthen the centre-back ranks immediately, and it therefore seems they feel Vuskovic is ready to play for a huge club.

Vuskovic has many suitors

TEAMtalk is aware that Barca are one of the clubs who want to land Vuskovic.

However, with their well-known financial difficulties, we believe they are most likely to look for more cost-effective options. With four years left on his deal and a good season in the Bundesliga under his belt, Vuskovic should cost a good sum of money.

In any case, there are big clubs wanting to keep the young defender in Germany.

Sources have told us that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the big clubs hopeful of taking Vuskovic on board.

Tottenham round-up: Door opening for Van de Ven exit

Van de Ven’s exit could be coming, with insider Pete O’Rourke suggesting he might look for the door.

He said: “He’s not rushing into signing any new contract at Tottenham, and has delayed contract talks there. That might open the door for clubs to make offers for him this summer, and I’m sure Spurs are well aware of that.”

Meanwhile, recently-appointed boss Igor Tudor is said to be ‘close’ to being given the boot already, with Robbie Keane keen on taking the job at Spurs.

And Harry Redknapp fears the worst for his former club in their fight for Premier League survival.

He said: “But Tottenham are bang in it now, must be truthful. They’re looking like they could even be favourites out the four to go, it’s that desperate.”