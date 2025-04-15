Daniel Levy looks set to miss out in Tottenham's chase for a top winger

Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves shoved to the sidelines when it comes to winning the race for exciting Southampton talent Tyler Dibling this summer, with a fresh report revealing that a top Bundesliga club is now leading the charge for his signature.

The north London club have been one of the frontrunners for Dibling’s signature ever since he burst onto the scene with Saints, catching the eye with some impressive displays despite his side’s immediate return to the Championship.

The south coast side are fully expected to cash in on the 19-year-old this summer but are refusing to let him leave on the cheap, especially with so many clubs hovering for his signature.

There have been reports of a ‘secret’ Tottenham bid for Dibling who, rather unrealistically, is being valued in the region of £100million (€117m /$132m) when a figure of £60m (€70m / $79m) is more likely.

Dibling‘s stats certainly don’t warrant the sort of figures being mooted, having notched just four goals and three assists in 33 total appearances for Southampton this term. But it’s his eye-catching performances on the right wing, especially in games against some of the bigger clubs, that have created high demand.

And now a report from trusted journalist Florian Plettenberg states that RB Leipzig are leading the likes of Spurs and Bayern Munich for a player who has been heavily linked with Manchester United.

Reports from Germany add that Leipzig pushed for a deal in the winter window and even had a £30m bid rejected, while Tottenham also had a £35m offer of their own rebuffed.

Plettenberg also adds that Tottenham are now ‘outsiders’ when it comes to snapping up the England Under-21 international, in news that will come as a blow to Daniel Levy and co.

Tottenham also hunting three other wingers

Scoring goals has not necessarily been an issue for Spurs this season, indeed Ange Postecoglou’s men are actually the third highest scorers in the Premier League this season despite sitting 15th in the table.

Skipper Son Heung-min has managed to find the net 11 times, with 12 assists, although he is no longer at the same level that left opposition defences quaking in fear.

The South Korean has extended his contract for a further year but it’s very clear that Tottenham are already looking to the future after the addition of Wilson Odobert last summer, while also bringing through top teenage talent Mikey Moore.

Brennan Johnson has chalked up some hugely impressive numbers this term, including 16 goals to his name, but many Spurs fans have been left frustrated by his lack of overall impact on games.

The Wales international is the master of the back-post finish but does not contribute much else to games and there was even a recent report suggesting a move back to Nottingham Forest could be on the cards.

Add in the fact that the likes of Dibling, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, Wolves ace Matheus Cunha and Dortmund star Jamie Gittens continue to be linked with moves to north London and an obvious pattern is emerging.

However, it now appears that Dibling might have to be removed from that list – if Plettenberg’s sources are correct.

