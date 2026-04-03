Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Manuel Neuer’s pending decision over his Bayern Munich future, with TEAMtalk understanding that it could trigger a major goalkeeping domino effect across England, with Tottenham one of the sides that could be impacted.

The 40-year-old remains Bayern’s established No.1, but questions over his longevity are growing, with his current contract expiring at the season’s end.

Injuries have disrupted his campaign, limiting him to fewer than 30 appearances this season, and internally there is increasing awareness that a long-term successor must be secured.

Concerns were highlighted last month when Bayern were left scrambling ahead of their Champions League second-leg clash with Atalanta, even considering handing a debut to 16-year-old Leonard Prescott before Jones Urbig recovered in time to step in.

Sources indicate Bayern are open to extending Neuer’s stay by a further year, but the veteran goalkeeper has yet to make a final decision. TEAMtalk understands that clarity is expected after their upcoming Champions League quarter-final showdown with Real Madrid.

Behind the scenes, Bayern have already been laying the groundwork for life after Neuer and that is where Premier League interest becomes significant.

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is a player Bayern admire greatly, and sources believe he is their leading candidate to replace Neuer should the German icon opt to retire. However, this could have big ramifications for Tottenham and Newcastle.

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Bayern tracking classy Tottenham, Newcastle target

Even if Neuer chooses to continue at Bayern, Verbruggen’s future appears increasingly likely to lie away from the Amex Stadium.

We understand his representatives are actively exploring alternative options, with the expectation that the Dutch international will move on this summer regardless of Bayern’s final decision.

Tottenham and Newcastle are both confirmed admirers of the 23-year-old, with long-standing interest from Spurs dating back to before Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival – a coach who knows Verbruggen well from their time together at Brighton.

The situation also has significant implications for Brighton, who are already preparing for a potential departure. The Seagulls believe they have a ready-made successor in Carl Rushworth.

The 24-year-old is currently impressing on loan at Coventry City, playing a key role in their push for Premier League promotion. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Coventry boss Frank Lampard keen to secure him on a permanent basis.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that both Newcastle and Leeds United are monitoring Rushworth closely, with some figures in the game viewing him as a future England No.1.

Despite that interest, Brighton’s preference is to retain Rushworth. However, with just 12 months remaining on his contract, the goalkeeper is understood to be seeking assurances over regular first-team football. Sources suggest he will only commit his long-term future to the club if he is guaranteed the No.1 role.

That stance leaves Brighton facing a delicate balancing act. As long as Verbruggen remains at the club, Rushworth is unlikely to extend – yet all indications point towards Verbruggen departing this summer.

Ultimately, much hinges on Neuer. Bayern are waiting, Premier League clubs are watching, and a single decision in Munich could set off a chain reaction that reshapes the goalkeeping market in the months ahead.

Latest Tottenham news: Three-point plan to avoid drop / De Zerbi reunion

Meanwhile, Jamie O’Hara has told De Zerbi what three things must be done to guarantee Tottenham avoid a hugely damaging relegation.

One under-used Spurs star is critical to those hopes, who O’Hara describes as a ‘top player’ despite his inconsistent form this season. Read his full comments HERE.

In other news, De Zerbi is reportedly keen on a reunion with ex-Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan at Spurs.

The Ecuadorian international, who was excellent under De Zerbi with the Seagulls, looks set to leave AC Milan and Spurs could take advantage of the situation.

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