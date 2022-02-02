Tottenham battling Juventus for Italy winger with Fabio Paratici keen to secure dream transfer

Tottenham are engaged in a transfer battle with Juventus for one of Fabio Paratici’s dream signings, according to the latest reports.

The clubs were involved in two transfers during January as Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski swapped Turin for north London. Bentancur will add extra steel to Antonio Conte’s midfield, while Kulusevski will provide support for Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in attack.

Bentancur cost an initial £15.9million, although the deal could rise to £20.9m, as per BBC Sport. Kulusevski, meanwhile, has joined on an 18-month loan deal worth £8.3m. Tottenham have the option to capture him permanently for £29.2m.

Following his announcement as a Spurs player, Kulusevski spoke about a Premier League star he admires, as well as his ideal position.

“I study Kevin de Bruyne a lot because he is a phenomenal player and because I want to become like him,” the Swede said (via The Sun).

“It depends on the team, on the game. For how we play in Parma, the coach has found the perfect position for me — as a winger.

“When I was in the Primavera of Atalanta, on the other hand, I played more in the centre because the action had to start from behind.

Pochettino to leave PSG this summer with Manchester United looming Mauricio Pochettino will leave PSG this summer and Manchester United want the former Tottenham manager

“My perfect role? Behind the strikers. When I play, I don’t think about goals or assists.

“With the ball, I think always attacking, to the fact that the defenders have to know who they are dealing with. Having said that, I need to improve in shooting more often and also in scoring more.”

Spurs and Juve could be involved in a transfer race this summer. According to Football Italia, who cite Tuttosport, both teams are aiming to land Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo.

The star has a record of four goals and five assists in 26 matches this term. That includes Serie A strikes against Atalanta and Empoli last time out.

Tottenham target ‘perfect’ for Juve

Spurs chief Paratici has been an admirer of the Italy international since his days working at the Old Lady. However, a transfer never went through due to Zaniolo’s injury problems.

Paratici is now attempting to bring the 22-year-old wide man to the Premier League. But Juve will put up plenty of competition.

Ten of the biggest deals that didn’t happen in the January transfer window

Tuttosport describe him as the ‘perfect profile’ for Max Allegri’s side. Furthermore, they are willing to send Moise Kean or Weston McKennie to Roma in a player-plus-cash deal.

It looks like Spurs know who their top summer target is, but Paratici has some serious work to do in fending off Juve.

Spurs ace could return to La Liga

Meanwhile, Tottenham may be preparing for the summer departure of Sergio Reguilon after a report claimed Real Madrid have decided to activate the buy-back clause in his contract.

Reguilon has excelled in the left wing-back position since arriving in 2020 from Real Madrid.

A Jose Mourinho signing, Reguilon has now played 50 times for the club, scoring once and assisting three goals.

Indeed, in Conte’s prefered 3-4-3 formation, Reguilon looks the perfect player in the left wing-back role.

But according to ABC, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are preparing to re-sign the player. And it will cost just £25m (€30m), too.

In addition, Ancelotti feels that ‘man of the house’ Reguilon will soon re-adapt to his surroundings and already ‘understands the pressures’ that come with playing for Real.

READ MORE: Daniel Levy under fire as Tottenham transfer failure is blamed on ‘unrealistic’ demands