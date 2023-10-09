Bayern Munich brag over Harry Kane transfer fee falls on deaf ears for table-topping Tottenham

Tottenham currently sit top of the table after eight games

Bayern Munich have once again been bragging about how much they paid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer, as the England skipper continues his fine start to the season in Germany.

Since arriving in Munich over the summer, the 32-year-old has notched nine goals and added five assists in 10 games for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Despite reports that the Bavarian giants could end up paying more than €100million when add-ons are taken into consideration, Bayern have denied they will end up paying that figure twice.

Last week, it was Bayern president Herbert Hainer who told FAZ they are not paying Tottenham over €100m – unless some performance bonuses are triggered.

Club bosses rarely comment on transfer fees in public and it appears they are bragging about the money they forked out for such a prolific scorer, who has already shown he can be equally as good in Germany as he was in England.

And now, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has seemingly joked about the Kane deal, telling Sonntags-Stammtisch, via Sky Deutschland: “We only spent €95m”.

Bayern appear to be buzzing over the value for the money they have got so far from Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer, but if they are trying to send a message to north London then it will almost certainly fall on deaf ears.

Spurs have had their best start to a top-flight campaign since the 1960-61 season, which is when they last claimed the top-flight title in England.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have 20 points from their eight games to sit top of the Premier League going into the international break.

The 1-0 win at Luton Town on Saturday was the club’s sixth of the season, coupled with two draws, as they lead north London rivals Arsenal on goals scored.

Tottenham are back in action on Monday October 23 when they host Fulham in the Premier League, although they will be without one of their best players this season so far in Yves Bissouma.

Postecoglou facing big midfield dilemma

The Mali international will serve the first of a two-game ban against the Cottagers after being red-carded at Kenilworth Road, having already picked up a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards this term.

The big question for Postecoglou now is just who will replace the inspirational midfielder, with a few options to call on.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg remains favourite to step in, although Oliver Skipp could also do a job in more of a holding role.

More left-field options are bringing Eric Dier back into the fold and reverting him to the defensive midfield role he used to occupy in north London. Another suggestion has been for Postecoglou to take a punt on highly-rated 18-year-old Rio Kyerematen, who has been making huge waves at youth level.

But whoever comes in, they will face a tough task replacing Bissouma, who has arguably been the Premier League’s outstanding midfielder through eight games.

