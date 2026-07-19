Journalist reveals Harry Kane decision on joining Tottenham from Bayern Munich after World Cup exit

Harry Kane has made up his mind on a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich, according to a German journalist.

On July 12, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham want to re-sign Kane from Bayern.

Kane is a Tottenham legend, scoring 280 goals and providing 63 assists in 435 matches in all competitions.

The England international has been a star at Bayern, too, since his move to the German giants in the summer of 2023.

Kane has scored 146 goals and registered 33 assists in 147 appearances for Bayern so far in his career.

The 32-year-old, who has won the Bundesliga title for the past two seasons, is out of contract at Bayern in the summer of 2027.

Sources have told Bailey that Bayern want Kane to sign a new deal and have been in talks with the England striker’s representatives for a while.

We also understand that Tottenham are keen on a return for Kane and work under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Kane and his representatives are aware of interest from Tottenham, but, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the striker has no plans to return to the north London club, as he prepares to go on holiday after England’s 2026 World Cup came to an end following their third-place playoff win against France on Saturday.

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Harry Kane will NOT join Tottenham from Bayern Munich

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Bayern Munich will give Harry Kane some holiday time after England’s World Cup exit.

“Of course, now there will be extra time to take advantage of to start contract talks, and I hope this will happen soon, as we really want to keep Harry in the Bundesliga.

“What I’ve heard about the striker’s contract situation comes directly from the club, as Harry blocked any questions about his contract while he was concentrating fully on the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign.

“It was his last chance, I think, and I believe he was thinking the same thing, because when I looked at his face after the defeat to Argentina, when he was looking up at the fans in the stands, he seemed to be thinking, This could be the last time I’m here at the World Cup with a chance to actually win it.

“Now, he can focus on Bayern Munich again.

“Perhaps this showed him what he has at Bayern Munich.

“He will win titles in Bavaria, but of course he wants to win the Champions League – that’s the next big title he can win.

“And, crucially, it’s one he’s yet to win! Kane knows he has a big chance to win it if he stays with Bayern.

“As for reported interest from Real Madrid and Tottenham…

“Los Blancos have to make a new plan, which could take a year, perhaps even two.

“Perhaps they’ll be good enough next year under new manager Jose Mourinho, but they don’t know.

“At Bayern Munich, Harry Kane knows there’s a chance.

“Sorry, Tottenham. Harry wants to win the Champions League now. He can’t wait for Spurs to build towards something. He wants the big title.”

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