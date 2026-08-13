Source reveals sell-on clause Tottenham have secured in €40m Romero transfer to Atletico Madrid

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed the sell-on clause number that Tottenham Hotspur have retained on skipper Cristian Romero, as they prepare to offload the Argentine to Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are cutting their losses on Romero after it became evident that the 28-year-old wanted out of the club after back-to-back 17th-placed Premier League finishes.

Despite only signing a new contract with Tottenham just 12 months ago, Romero has always wanted to test himself in Spain, and that wish has now been granted as he prepares to make a €40million (£34m / $46m) move to Madrid.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Wednesday evening: “Cristian Romero to Atlético Madrid, HERE WE GO!

“Agreement in place between clubs with Tottenham at €40m package, add-ons included. Inter deal off in July, Barcelona decided not to proceed days ago, Spurs were never gonna sell to Arsenal. Atléti: done.”

As Romano stated, the Arsenal talk was indeed just talk, with Tottenham never considering entertaining offloading their skipper to their bitter rivals, no matter the price.

To that end, and given Romero’s desire to move on, Spurs have had to settle on selling the World Cup winner for a fee that is less than double what they were looking for prior to him signing that new deal last summer.

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Jacobs reveals Tottenham, Romero sell-on clause

Meanwhile, Jacobs has revealed the sell-on clause Spurs have retained for the centre-back after his Atletico switch was agreed.

The journalist revealed on X: “Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Spurs for Cristian Romero.

“The Argentine defender was keen on the move last summer. Inter have also explored a deal this summer as well. And Arsenal have discussed Romero, but Spurs have no intention to sell to their rivals and deny any approach to date.

“More on Cristian Romero’s imminent move to Spurs. €40m package, including add-ons. Spurs also retain a 15% sell-on.

“Spurs agreed to sell for the same number as Napoli negotiated, but Romero never agreed terms.”

Romero is set to join fellow defender Djed Spence in making an imminent exit, with the England star on his way to Italian giants Inter Milan in another bargain deal.

Indeed, it’s being reported that Tottenham could recoup up to £128m (€150m) with a triple sale after contact from Barcelona over another key first-team star.

As for Romero’s exit, the club skipper is poised to leave after five years in north London, during which time he made 156 appearances for the club and also lifted Tottenham’s first trophy in 17 years after they tasted Europa League success in 2024/25.

However, his time at Spurs was blighted by disciplinary issues, with Romero red-carded six times, which, since his debut for the club in August 2021, is more than any other Premier League player during the same period.

Indeed, the writing was on the wall for Romero’s exit after the club signed Marcos Senesi on a free transfer early in the summer window, and then followed that up with the capture of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton from £52m.

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