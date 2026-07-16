Benfica boss blocking sublime €50m Tottenham swoop for star who fixes immediate De Zerbi problem

New Benfica boss Marco Silva is reportedly at the forefront of trying to block a proposed Tottenham Hotspur swoop for one of his best players this summer, as Roberto De Zerbi focuses on fixing his misfiring attack next.

Spurs have already shown their intent in the summer transfer window by splashing out over £230million on midfield duo Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, alongside centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

The trio have been added alongside free agents Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka, with De Zerbi actively looking to add more experience to a Tottenham squad that has finished 17th in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

With the focus now switching to the forward line, the club are actively looking for a new left-winger to finally fill the void left by Son Heung-min’s departure last summer, alongside a more prolific No.9.

While the likes of Rafael Leao, Savinho and Antonio Nusa have all been linked with that left-sided role, Liverpool have reportedly made a decision over the future of another top target in Cody Gakpo.

A more surprising link emerged last month, however, with reports suggesting that Tottenham were also in the mix for Benfica star and Norwegian sensation Andreas Schjelderup.

Portuguese outlet Record claimed that Spurs transfer chiefs were monitoring the 22-year-old performances at the World Cup, where he scored with a stunning strike/cross against England in the quarter-finals.

Indeed, it’s stated that Schjelderup’s performances in North America, where he also notched four assists, has sparked significant interest in his services.

Meanwhile, it’s also been reported that Liverpool have major interest in the Benfica star and are trying to lire him to Anfield, with Schjelderup’s valuation sitting at around €50m (£43m).

DON’T MISS: Former Tottenham scout tells De Zerbi England star’s exit would be ‘stupid’ for under £50m

Silva standing his ground over Schjelderup exit

New Benfica chief Silva, fresh from leaving Fulham, is not ready to part ways with the player, though.

According to a report in Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Silva is aware of the growing interest in the attacking talent and has already spoken directly to Schjelderup about his future, stressing that he considers him to be a key part of his plans at Estadio da Luz.

Indeed, Silva is said to have told the exciting attacker that he sees him as a ‘fundamental part’ of his tactical system and his project at Benfica going forward.

And, while Silva is attempting to persuade the player to remain in Lisbon, he is fully aware that the Schjelderup’s preference is to move to a more competitive league where he can challenge himself more.

Record, meanwhile, adds that Benfica are looking to cash in on Schjelderup’s success at the World Cup, especially with his value increasing over the past month.

The outlet adds that the Portuguese giants are in a situation where they need to balance the books, after failing to qualify for this season’s Champions League, with Schjelderup regarded as a ‘sellable asset’.

That stance very much keeps the door open to Tottenham to make their move for the player, although it’s likely they will prioritise a swoop for a high-profile target first – with Schjelderup very much viewed as an alternative options, at this stage.

Spurs, meanwhile, also remain in the hunt to sign another attacker from Portugal, despite a move to the Saudi Pro League already being agreed.