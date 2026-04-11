Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, and intend to follow that up with the addition of Celtic winger Benjamin Nygren, according to reports.

Robertson, 32, has verbally agreed to join Spurs via free agency when his Liverpool contract expires, providing the London side avoids relegation.

But Roberto de Zerbi’s side are planning for a busy summer window and 24-year-old Celtic star Nygren could be a big part of that.

The nine-time capped Swedish international has been hugely impressive for the Scottish giants since joining from Nordsjaelland in a bargain £1.7million deal last summer.

Nygren has notched 19 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for Celtic this season, and a switch to a big club seems only a matter of time for him.

According to Sportsboom, Tottenham view Nygren as a ‘strategic and cost-effective’ signing for the summer, as they look to add to their attacking options.

However, any deal would likely be a ‘record’ sale for Celtic, who would only consider offers in the €30million (£26.1m / $35.2m) bracket, surpassing the £25m they received from Brighton for Matt O’Riley in 2024.

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Tottenham planning for summer ‘rebuild’

Should Tottenham avoid relegation, they are set to have a significant rebuild under Roberto de Zerbi.

Adding to their attacking options is certainly on the agenda, but we understand that the Italian coach is looking to strengthen in all areas.

Spurs have identified Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as a key target, as previously revealed, with De Zerbi keen to bring in an upgrade on Guglielmo Vicario.

De Zerbi is also keen to bring in a new centre-back and we understand he is a big admirer of Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini, with a summer move for him in the works.

With a deal for Robertson already agreed, Nygren represents and interesting option to potentially to join alongside those other names.

Whether Spurs would be willing to pay north of £25m for his signature still remains to be seen, however.

Sportsboom’s report notes that Brighton, Bournemouth, Valencia and other clubs in LaLiga, and Lille in France, are also interested in the Celtic winger.

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