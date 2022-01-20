Tottenham have identified RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko as a prime candidate to bolster their firepower, and the Austrian outfit are already gearing up for a sale, per a report.

Sesko is quickly developing a reputation as one of Europe’s fasted rising strikers. The 18-year-old has been on Salzburg’s books since 2019. Despite his tender age, he has already become a regular in their forward line.

Sesko has bagged seven goals and six assists across all competitions in the current campaign. And already standing at above 6ft 3in tall, the Slovenian is poised to add a physical threat to his game as his body fills out.

Salzburg have become synonymous with nurturing talented young attackers in recent years. Both Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland spent time in Salzburg before becoming global superstars elsewhere.

Karim Adeyemi is their current shining light and is already a fully-fledged Germany international despite only turning 20 on Tuesday. Sesko is not far behind in his development, however, and Sport Witness now state he is in Tottenham’s crosshairs.

Tottenham learn fee, but must act fast

Citing SportItalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, it’s revealed Spurs are ‘considering’ a swoop for the teen sensation.

Spurs are not alone in their admiration for the Slovenian. As such, they must act quickly if they are to avoid missing out.

Longari stated that any potential deal is in its infancy at present. Furthermore, it’s not clear whether they would target a deal this month or in the summer. However, the Sport Witness article shed further light on the situation when citing Gazzetta dello Sport.

When detailing Lazio’s interest in Sesko, the publication reported Salzburg will sell ‘one or two’ of their front three between ‘now and next summer’. Noah Okafor is the third member of their usual front three alongside Sesko and Adeyemi.

A fee of ‘no less than €15m’ would be required to twist Salzburg’s arm over Sesko. However, as with the other young talents they have developed, they are fully aware keeping their top prospects in Austria for the long haul is an impossible task.

With Salzburg gearing up for exits from their forward line and the price tag known, the ball is in Tottenham’s court.

Bergwijn heroics lay waste to transfer chances?

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly no longer willing to entertain offers for Steven Bergwijn. Antonio Conte is now optimistic he can use his stoppage-time heroics as a springboard to kickstart his Spurs career.

The Netherlands star came off the bench late on to salvage Conte’s unbeaten Premier League record last night. He netted twice in 80 seconds to secure a 3-2 win for Spurs at the King Power Stadium in the most dramatic of fashion.

Prior to his heroics on Wednesday night, Bergwijn had been left out of the squad for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals against Chelsea. That came when speculation over his future was at its peak.

Spurs have already rebuffed an offer in the region of £15m from Ajax for his services. However, the Eredivisie giants are expected to return with another offer after selling David Neres to Shakhtar Donetsk to fund the transfer.

But according to the Daily Express, Bergwijn’s display at Leicester means he is going nowhere this month. Indeed, Conte admits he is ready to use the Dutchman more, given that he is a big fan of his abilities.

After his midweek heroics, Bergwijn could now be handed a rare start in Sunday’s Premier League clash Chelsea.

Tottenham are still without Son Heung-Min for a few more weeks. As such, Bergwijn’s return to form has come at just the right time. The 24-year-old has similar qualities to the South Korean. His ability to run in behind when Harry Kane drops deeper will be vital.

