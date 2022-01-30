Tottenham will be the window’s busiest player in the final two days after reaching an agreement to sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus and signing off on a forward’s exit, though they are not the only irons in the fire.

Spurs are poised to make their dealings with Juventus a double after reaching an agreement to sign 24-year-old midfielder Bentancur. That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted Spurs’ approach is a ‘done deal’.

Tottenham have reportedly agreed on a €19m permanent acquisition. A further €6m could make their way to Turin as add-ons in the future. Those figures were backed up by Sky Sports who confirmed the same information.

News of the potential swoop ramped up earlier on Sunday after Juventus lined up a direct replacement in Denis Zakaria.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is out of contract next summer. However, Juve saw fit to act early, and his cut-price €5m signing will pave the way for Bentancur to join Spurs.

Bentancur will be in familiar company in north London after Tottenham quickly brushed off their Luis Diaz disappointment.

Spurs are poised to land fellow Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski, with the Swede initially joining on loan.

Gil exit rests on Kulusevski confirmation

The next 36 hours promise to be busy ones for Spurs chief Fabio Paratici and co. Sky Sports state Bentancur and Kulusevski will likely be the only additions this month. However, several exits are in the works.

Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele could both depart. But they will be beaten to the exit door by Spanish winger, Bryan Gil.

The 20-year-old has been strongly tipped to join Valencia on loan. Per Romano, Gil’s move to the Mestalla is ‘done’ and ‘confirmed’.

All that presently holds official confirmation up is the final touches being applied to Kulusevski’s switch. Romano stated that once the Swede is signed, Gil’s exit will cross the line.

Ndombele nearing France return – but not to PSG

Club record signing Tanguy Ndombele also appears on track to depart this window.

The £55.45m Frenchman has been deemed surplus to requirements in north London. A loan switch to PSG had appeared the likeliest outcome, though that move has since stalled with PSG unable to free up space by first offloading one of their own midfielders.

Instead, fellow French side Lyon have emerged as the primary contender to re-sign their former star.

That’s also according to Romano, who tweeted ‘talks between Tottenham and Lyon’ regarding Ndombele are ‘advanced and progressing’.

Lyon reportedly wish to include an option to buy in a loan move, though it would not be an obligation.

