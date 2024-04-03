‘I always knew it would be Tottenham’ – Big Lucas Bergvall reveal as major Barcelona handicap emerges

Lucas Bergvall will join up with Tottenham in the summer

Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall was never going anywhere other than Tottenham after the main reason why he snubbed Barcelona was revealed on Wednesday.

Spurs were battling Barca for the Djurgardens starlet in the January transfer window and eventually came out on top after he decided against a move to Catalonia.

That decision was met by much surprise at the Camp Nou as Bergvall was fully expected to move to the LaLiga giants.

But in a real transfer coup, Daniel Levy struck a €10million deal for the talented midfielder, who will officially join the club for pre-season.

DON’T MISS: Who is Lucas Bergvall? The Swedish gem Tottenham beat Barcelona to sign

And now Swedish outlet Sportbladet has featured an interview with Peter Kisfaludy, who is a sports coordinator at the Swedish side, as relayed by FotbollTransfers.

According to Kisfaludy, there was actually no surprise that Bergvall joined Tottenham, while current Spurs star Dejan Kulusevski was also aware that the transfer would take place.

Kisfaludy said: “I always knew that it would be Tottenham. Because I talked to Dejan Kulusevski. I messaged him and said Lucas is coming down, so take good care of him.

“Dejan is fantastic and has a huge amount of experience despite being only 24 years old. No one seems to settle on Dejan.”

Agent Kulusevski steers Bergvall to Tottenham

Kisfaludy also revealed that Bergvall and Kulusevski have known each other for a while now.

“It was when Dejan played for Juventus three years ago. When we were down there, we were at Dejan’s house for dinner and it was the first time we met.

“Now, after that, it was of course bingo. That Lucas got to sit with Dejan for a whole evening. I think that was important.”

Another game another goal 😅 pic.twitter.com/Oo0q7H3YWu — Lucas Bergvall (@LucasBergvall_) April 1, 2024

Kisfalidy also spoke about the influence Ange Postecoglou had on the move, adding that the fact Tottenham have a permanent manager in place for next season was also a major factor in Bergvall’s decision.

“He got a better feeling and that is not so strange. When the coach Ange Postecoglou sits down with him and says that he loves young players and that he will get the chance here if he works hard. Compare that to Barcelona, ​​where you didn’t even know who would coach the team.”

READ MORE: Postecoglou told 153-goal forward ‘definitely’ wants to join Tottenham as £15m deal takes shape

Bergvall has scored four goals and added four assists in just seven appearances for Djurgardens so far this season and is expected to challenge for a place in Postecoglou’s first-team squad come the summer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are back in action on Sunday evening when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.