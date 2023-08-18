‘Best days are behind him’ – Tottenham told to avoid expensive ‘risk’ in Kane replacement transfer

Frank McAvennie believes Tottenham signing Romelu Lukaku to replace Harry Kane would be a “risk” as the striker’s “best days are behind him”.

Tottenham have quite the task on their hands in replacing Kane. They’ll be attempting to replicate a player who banged in goals for them for a decade in senior football.

That period saw the Englishman net 280 goals and provide 64 assists in 435 games.

While they hoped his exit would never come, that he’s now moved on to Bayern Munich has meant they’ll finally need to look for another striker, but have gained upwards of £86million in order to do sign one.

It remains to be seen whether Ange Postecoglou looks to replace the star immediately, or makes do with what he’s got until January, when he’ll have had more time to assess the options available to him.

In any case, a few strikers have been linked with Spurs since Kane left. While they might not immediately be able to replicate Kane’s impact, some could well grow into top players.

Gift Orban is one forward who’s been linked with a move to north London. Tottenham are said to be ‘accelerating’ talks for the 21-year-old Gent striker, who, while inexperienced, has banged in the goals during his short time in senior football.

A more left-field choice is Chelsea man Lukaku, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. It’s suggested the track for him to move to Spurs is open.

McAvennie tells Tottenham to avoid Lukaku

The 30-year-old has scored 121 Premier League goals in his career for four different clubs.

However, former top-flight footballer McAvennie is not convinced he’d be able to turn it back on after having spent three years at Inter Milan either side of his latest period at Chelsea.

“That would be a bad move for Tottenham,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“I can’t see the Spurs supporters warming up to the transfer if he was to arrive.

“He’s been all around Europe and hasn’t achieved anything and I think it would be the same story if he was to go Tottenham.”

To say he hasn’t achieved anything is unfair. Lukaku bagged 47 Serie A goals across the 2019/20 and 2021/22 campaigns, having also notched a best tally of 25 in the Premier League.

Lukaku past his best

Over the past couple of seasons, though, it’s true that he’s not been at the top of his game. On his return to Chelsea, the Belgian scored just eight Premier League goals in the season.

He followed that up with 10 Serie A goals, having been allowed to return to Inter Milan on loan. As such, McAvennie feels the striker is past his best, and signing him may be an expensive mistake.

“I love people to prove me wrong, but maybe his best days are behind him and, and I’m not being funny but the amount of money these guys make, does Spurs want to risk such an important transfer?” McAvennie added.

“I don’t know if he’s got that fire in his belly, you know, when he came back to Chelsea a couple of seasons ago he has never been the same player that he was at Inter Milan.”

Spurs may be better served using all of the money to attempt so snare a star name, or signing an in-form young player who could progress into a star.

READ MORE: Agent pushing classy centre-back to Tottenham despite Premier League star favouring France switch