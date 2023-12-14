Best Tottenham player ready to sign gigantic contract that’ll commit rest of his career to Spurs

A Tottenham ace ‘is keen to commit the rest of his career’ to the north London club and a report claims Spurs are ready to offer a new contract that will contain a ‘huge’ pay rise.

The feelgood factor has returned at Tottenham thanks in large part to the arrival of Ange Postecoglou. The Australian wasted no time implementing a front-foot style of play that also allows players all across the pitch to express themselves going forward.

Left-back Destiny Udogie recent signed a contract extension running until 2030. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano then claimed midfielder Pape Sarr could be next in line to pen lucrative fresh terms.

What’s more, Romano told streaming platform Kick that manager Postecoglou already enjoys near-unanimous popularity in the Spurs dressing room.

Romano stated: “For Udogie, it was important for the salary, the length of the [previous] contract was really very good for Tottenham, 2027.

“But they wanted to make sure that the salary was good enough and now also other players will discuss new deals at Tottenham where honestly, all the players, almost all the players are very happy with Ange.”

Now, according to an update from Football Insider, Tottenham’s best player, Son Heung-min, is also ‘thrilled’ with the direction the club is going under Postecoglou.

As a result, the South Korean is labelled ‘keen’ to sign a contract extension that will ensure the rest of his playing career is spent with Spurs.

Tottenham and Son love affair to continue

The 31-year-old has been in sensational form this season since moving into the centre-forward role.

Son has scored 10 and provided four assists in the Premier League so far. He bagged a hattrick against Burnley, a brace against Arsenal and a trio of goal contributions in the 4-1 demolition of Newcastle last time out.

Son is Tottenham’s talisman in the final third following Harry Kane’s sale to Bayern Munich over the summer. The forward also replaced Hugo Lloris as club captain and has thrived with the greater responsibility.

Son is reportedly determined to play a key role for Spurs not only in the present, but also ‘in the club’s long-term future.’

His current contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025 and Tottenham also hold an option for an extra year.

FI state Tottenham’s first move will be to trigger the option, though work will then commence on a ‘completely new long-term deal.’

Son is understood to earn £190,000-a-week in north London. Nonetheless, it’s then claimed the pay rise that will come with any new deal is expected to be ‘huge’.

News of Son and Tottenham converging on a brand new deal will be welcomed by the club’s fans, not least because the forward had emerged as a key target for the Saudi Pro League in 2024.

