Tottenham launching bid for Napoli standout in effort to fix defensive lapses

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly targeting a move for a Napoli star to help fix the defensive lapses that have been plaguing Thomas Frank’s side during their woeful run of form, a sequence of results that could end up costing the Dane his job.

Spurs conceded two more goals in the 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday, with the first from Axel Tuanzebe particularly woeful from a viewpoint of players switching off and allowing the Clarets defender to ghost in unmarked to volley home from a Kyle Walker cross.

While Cristian Romero netted a last-minute equaliser to spare Tottenham‘s blushes at Turf Moor, it’s now two wins in 14 Premier League outings, with 24 goals conceded in that time.

While Romero and Micky van de Ven are performing heroics at the other end of the field this season, with 13 goals between them, defensively they have been nowhere near as solid as in the past.

To that end, it’s claimed that Spurs are still hunting new defensive recruits, with a bargain move for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson reported to be close. However, Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that the north London outfit are also keen on landing Napoli centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno, with a bid potentially incoming.

It’s not the first time Tottenham have been linked with the 26-year-old, who was a target during Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge.

Buongiorno has gone from strength to strength in Naples since then and is enjoying another solid campaign for Antonio Conte’s side, featuring 25 times in all competitions.

The Italy international is capable of playing centrally or at left-back, but has a contract that runs until the summer of 2029 so will not come cheap.

Buongiorno to replace Van de Ven?

There are some suggestions that he is being lined up as a replacement for Micky van de Ven, who continues to be heavily linked with Liverpool amid reports that he has grown unhappy with the direction of the club under Thomas Frank.

Buongiorno is a typical Italian defender, strong in the tackle, dominant in the air and a good reader of the game, although the report adds that he might struggle a bit with the higher intensity of the Premier League.

Either way, Buongiorno would be a strong addition to a Tottenham backline that looks increasingly fragile and vulnerable to costly errors, as has proven to be the case of late.

As to whether they can pull off a deal in January, much depends on the offer they put in for the player and whether Conte is ready to part ways.

Calciomercato have not commented on what that offer for Buongiorno might need to be, although Transfermarkt currently has him valued at €45million (£39m / $53m).

All eyes will now be on the final week and a bit of the winter window, as Tottenham look to bolster an underperforming squad that has also been beset by injuries.

