‘Bids submitted’ – First Tottenham sale of the summer becomes clear as Euro giants circle for star

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is planning to sell several players this summer in order to fund a major squad rebuild.

Postecoglou has hinted in recent interviews that he will have to be ruthless by axing Spurs stars who aren’t good enough for his ambitious aims.

Tottenham had a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign and their new playing style excited fans but they ultimately missed out on their aim of Champions League qualification.

One player who has been heavily linked with a departure for some time is right-back Emerson Royal, who fell down Postecoglou’s pecking order towards the end of the campaign.

It has been suggested that Emerson will be part of a 10-man clear-out this summer and a fresh report has claimed that ‘multiple offers’ have already been launched for him.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfer torched with star Postecoglou doesn’t want to stay and fight for his place

Emerson made 22 Premier League appearances this season, at times filling in as a centre-back while Micky van de Ven was unavailable through injury.

Tottenham will reportedly bring in a new centre-back this summer, however, hence why Postecoglou is now willing to part ways with Emerson.

Euro giants ‘launch offers’ for exit-linked Tottenham star

According to reports from Brazil, there is a ‘good chance’ Emerson has already played his last match for Tottenham.

It’s claimed that AC Milan and Bayern Munich have both ‘placed offers’ for the defender, while clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in him as well.

It’s made clear, though, that Emerson ‘won’t be attracted by money’ as he’s prioritising ‘his mental health’ when deciding on his next move.

He would much prefer to stay in Europe and that makes Milan and Bayern ‘the clear frontrunners’ in the race for his signature.

The report doesn’t state how much the two European giants have put on the table for Emerson.

Tottenham are said to value him at around €29m (approx. £24.7m) and it remains to be seen whether any of his suitors will match that.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham plot €100m triple raid for electric Serie A trio – as Postecoglou makes clear plan on Radu Dragusin

What’s clear, though, is that Postecoglou does not see the Brazilian as part of his plans and the player is open to a new challenge elsewhere.

The manager said in a recent interview that he wants to get transfer business done as soon as possible.

“It’s no secret. We need that. It’s key to get transfers done as early as possible, it’s important,” Postecoglou said.

Everything points towards Emerson being one of Tottenham’s first sales of the summer.