Bids to fly in for Tottenham forward after one European league goes crazy for seven-goal star

All the heavyweight clubs in one particular European league are smitten with a Tottenham forward, with a report claiming a mass scramble for his signature awaits in the summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s forward line is already filled to the rbim with viable options. The centre-forward rol is taken up by either Son Heung-min or Richarlison, with the star who doesn’t play generally getting the nod on the left wing. Dane Scarlett – recalled from Ipswich Town in January – provides further back-up.

Despite offloading Ivan Perisic to Hajduk Split last month, the wing positions are also fully stocked. Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Timo Werner (loan) are the frontline options. Bryan Gil patiently awaits in reserve.

As such, it came as no surprise to see Tottenham loan out striker Troy Parrott once again last summer.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Postecoglou warned elite Tottenham star will become latest Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ amid big Liverpool comparison

The 22-year-old joined Dutch side Excelsior in what is his fifth separate loan exit. However, it now appears to be a case of fifth time lucky for the Republic of Ireland international.

Parrott began the season on the bench and was initially limited to roughly 20-minute cameos.

However, since making his first league start on November 4, Parrott has established himself as an undroppable component in the Excelsior eleven.

Aiding his cause is the fact there’s tangible end product in his game. Indeed, his last 10 league outings have returned seven goal contributions.

Overall, his tally for Excelsior stands at seven goals and three assists in 17 Eredivisie matches.

According to a report from Irish outlet the42, the Dutch elite have duly taken note.

Tottenham loan works to perfection

They state the three biggest clubs in the Netherlands – Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord – are all weighing up a summer swoop. AZ Alkmaar too have expressed an interest.

Parrott’s Spurs contract runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season. As such, a sale at the end of the current campaign would make perfect sense for Daniel Levy and co.

PREM PREDICTIONS: Tottenham squeeze past Brighton; Big Aston Villa v Man Utd verdict; goals galore for Liverpool; Arsenal ease to West Ham win

How much Tottenham could collect wasn’t hinted at in the piece. However, by way of a successful loan spell it now appears Tottenham will be able to generate a handy fee for a player who probably doesn’t have a long-term future in north London.

Aiding Parrott’s appeal to the Dutch contingent is the claim his attitude has been spot in during his loan spell with Excelsior.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham, Chelsea ‘willing’ to pay for £51m Barcelona star ‘likely’ to be sold against his wish