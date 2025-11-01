Tottenham Hotspur are not expecting Dominic Solanke to see any action for the club until late November at the earliest amid a big Thomas Frank admission over his injury struggles and with two sources revealing whether his issues could lead to a January departure.

The striker was a £55m signing in summer 2024, with his move from Bournemouth set to net the Cherries a further £10m in add-ons and bonuses if Solanke proved a success. And after a promising first season in Tottenham colours, that resulted in 16 goals from 45 appearances and success in the Europa League, Spurs were hopeful that the striker could push on in his second season in north London.

However, with the striker suffering an ankle injury back in August, the 28-year-old has been forced to watch from the sidelines this season under the guidance of new manager Thomas Frank.

But with his time on the treatment table now spanning 70 days, Frank has revealed the three-times capped England striker will not be considered for first-team duty until after the November international break.

Confirming another setback for the striker, Frank stated: “We are very aware that we want Dom back. We want him back and no setbacks. We are very aware of doing it in the right way. It is going in the right way but he will not be back before the international break.”

With just two appearances and no goals to his name this season, Solanke has been given little opportunity to show Frank what he is about.

And while Spurs have not struggled to score goals, the fact that defender Micky van den Ven is their top scorer with five goals tells you everything about where Frank’s side have fallen short in their quest to push even higher up the table.

Off the back of that, reports of late have suggested Frank could look to sign another striker option in January, with England striker Ivan Toney, currently with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, among those being linked.

However, two sources insist that will not spell the end for Solanke at Tottenham with a January sale ruled out and with another Spurs frontman looking far more likely to leave….

READ NEXT ⚪🔵 ‘Significant’ Tottenham striker move hits roadblock but Paratici can still secure stunning deal

Sale of Solanke ruled out – but second Spurs striker could leave

Despite his poor injury record this season, our transfer insider Dean Jones insisted earlier this week that Solanke is still seen by Frank and his coaches as the club’s best No.9.

‘Inside the club, Solanke is still regarded as a player who can add a new dimension to the attack and increase their goal threat,’ Jones revealed.

‘Reports have recently suggested that manager Thomas Frank is willing to sell him in the January transfer market.

‘However, our sources believe that this is wide of the mark for now and that he is still viewed as the strongest number nine among their current options.

‘There remains confidence that he will score goals regularly once integrated into the side, with Frank’s track record of maximising the quality of his strikers strengthening that belief.

‘When Solanke is match fit, the Tottenham manager intends to give him his chance to thrive as the team’s main focal point.’

That view is also echoed by journalist Pete O’Rourke, who told the Inside Track podcast: “I think it’s very unlikely [he will be sold in January], I think it’s a very difficult deal to pull off midway through the season for several reasons.

“Look, he [Solanke] hasn’t really had a chance to showcase his worth to Thomas Frank just yet, he’s been injured most of the season.

“He’s only played 49 minutes in all competitions. His last action was in that win at Manchester City in August [23 August].

“So I think obviously Solanke’s injury problems have held him back this year. And obviously, he had a good debut season for Tottenham last year, got 16 goals in all competitions and went on to win the Europa League.

“I don’t think Tottenham will be making any massive decisions on him until he is fully fit. And as I said, once he’s fit, I still think he has a role to play in that Tottenham team under Thomas Frank.

“We know Tottenham are continually being linked with new strikers as they look to add to it, but it’s going to be very hard to land your top targets in January.”

Despite that, changes in the Tottenham Hotspur forward line are possible in the January window, and, as previously reported by TEAMtalk, it is Richarlison whose position is under greater threat.

Latest Tottenham news: Xavi Simons to be axed? Man Utd hijack worry

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has delivered the inside track on Tottenham Hotspur’s current thoughts when it comes to struggling summer signing Xavi Simons, who faces the prospect of being dropped against a club that also chased his signature this weekend.

With Romano’s information in hand, we’ve taken a look at the Spurs side that could take to the field in their clash with Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, David Ornstein has named the Everton star whom Frank would see as a ‘dream addition’ to his attack.

And finally, former Manchester United winger Nani has named a current Tottenham Hotspur star who perfectly fits into his old club’s ‘DNA’, amid talk of a potential hijack.

Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Frank’s first season?