Big-money Tottenham star decides to ‘quit’ the club in potential blessing in disguise

Richarlison wants out of Tottenham and one specific exit route is opening up, while a report has outlined why Ange Postecoglou is to blame in the Brazilian’s eyes.

Richarlison cost Tottenham £60m (£50m plus £10m in add-ons) when bought from Everton two-and-a-half years ago. The attacker has been used all across the frontline since arriving, though injuries and a lack of opportunities have blighted his Spurs career in more recent times.

Indeed, injuries have restricted Richarlison to just eight appearances across all competitions this season. Of those eight outings, only one was a start (AZ Alkmaar – Europa League).

And according to a bombshell update from Football Insider, Richarlison has had enough of being a squad player in north London.

It’s claimed Richarlison ‘has made up his mind to leave Tottenham.’ Dobuling down on their claims, FI added Richarlison has ‘told friends he wants to quit the club.’

Detailing where the player could go if Tottenham approve an exit, it’s stated Richarlison ‘has his eyes set on a mega-money move to the Saudi Pro League.’

The SPL are known to view Richarlison as a gettable transfer target as well as one that would improve the league’s reputation.

Indeed, the vast bulk of big names who’ve moved to Saudi Arabia have been well past their peak or in the Autumn of their careers. At age 27, Richarlison is in his theoretical prime.

And given the vast sums Saudi sides are often willing to put up, Tottenham may well be able to secure a lucrative transfer fee if sanctioning a sale.

As such, Richarlison’s alleged exit request could be a blessing in disguise for Spurs and a sizeable sale would give the club far greater scope to make impactful new signings.

Tottenham stance on Richarlison sale

One of The Athletic’s Tottenham experts, Jay Harris, claimed in late-December that Spurs ARE open to selling Richarlison.

In a piece that looked ahead to the January window, Harris wrote: “Tottenham’s most valuable asset who is not playing regularly is Richarlison.

“The Brazilian forward arrived from Everton for an initial £50million in July 2022 but has just 12 league goals since.

“It is no secret that he was on the market last summer and there was interest from Saudi Arabia that would have allowed Tottenham to make their money back on him — which they would have struggled to do if they sold him to a European club.

“Richarlison did not want to move to Saudi Arabia and remained in north London.”

But if the latest update from Football Insider is accurate, Richarlison has now warmed to a new chapter in the middle east.

A sale, as mentioned, would free up room and funds for Tottenham to make major signings in the final two weeks of the winter window.

TEAMtalk were informed on December 31 that Spurs aim to sign players in four different positions this month – goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker.

The first on that list has been checked off through the arrival of Antonin Kinsky. Further additions are expected over the next two weeks.

Latest Tottenham news – AC Milan, Barcelona raids

In other news, TBR Football claim Tottenham have interjected themselves into the race to sign AC Milan centre-back, Fikayo Tomori.

Milan are open to selling the England international, 27, if a sizeable bid is lodged. Competition is coming by way of Juventus who’ve shifted their focus on to Tomori after their quest to prise Ronald Araujo out of Barcelona hit a dead end.

Elsewhere, Spanish outlet Sport claim Spurs could satisfy their desire to sign a new winger by landing Ansu Fati from Barcelona.

Tottenham along with West Ham are claimed to have tabled an offer, though details beyond that vague statement were light.

In any case, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Fati is a player Barcelona are willing to offload. A six-month loan – potentially with a view to a permanent deal in the future – is the most likely exit scenario for Fati.

The 22-year-old has prior Premier League experience after spending the 2023/24 season on loan at Brighton.