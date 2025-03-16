Further pressure has been heaped on Ange Postecolgou after Tottenham were beaten 2-0 by Europe chasing Fulham on Sunday, leaving Spurs 13th in the Premier League table.

The London side have failed to win in their last three league matches. Calls for Postecoglou to be sacked have been rife for months, but now they could ramp up once again.

Former Tottenham man Ryan Sessegnon ironically sealed the win for Fulham with a goal in the 88th minute, eight months on from leaving Spurs as a free agent.

Perhaps the only thing saving Postecoglou at the moment is the fact that Tottenham remain in the Europa League, after coming from behind to beat AZ Alkmaar 3-2 across two legs.

That is a view held by one Spurs supporter, who told BBC Sport that Postecoglou could have no complaints if chairman Daniel Levy was to axe him.

“How long are we going to chase that particular ghost?” said Jon.

“I fully expect Ange to be sacked when we inevitably limp out of Europe and when we do, can anyone argue that he won’t fully deserve it?”

And on X, some Spurs fans have been venting their frustrations at just how bad things have got under Postecoglou.

“Let’s just all be honest now. Ange Postecoglou is the worst manager this football club has ever had. By a million miles,” posted Sussex Tottenham.

Similarly, one by the name of Matt said: “Ange Postecoglou is the worst spurs manager in my lifetime. End of conversation.”

Ange Postecoglou: ‘It’s been a difficult campaign’

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day following Tottenham’s defeat, Postecoglou described the game as ‘tight’ and said Spurs were the ‘better team’ in the second half, before they ultimately conceded two goals.

“It was a tight game, it always is when you play here [at Craven Cottage],” Postecoglou said.

“I thought for the most part we were pretty comfortable. We had a big chance to go ahead and then we conceded a really soft goal and the game got away from us.

“Both goals were pretty soft. At the very least you want to stay in the game. I thought in the second half we were the better team and had the best chances up to that point. So to concede is very disappointing.

“It’s been a difficult campaign for sure. But I feel we’ve lost too many games that we should have got stuff out of, and this was one of those games.

“It’s another international break we go into off a loss and you feel that. We just need to make sure we’re ready for when we come back.”

Tottenham have begun looking at potential new managers – sources

Tottenham will play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals after the international break, with the first leg to take place on April 10th. The result of that match could have big ramifications for Postecoglou.

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher reported that the Spurs hierarchy are yet to make a final decision on whether Postecoglou will continue as manager next season, but winning the Europa League would put him in a much stronger position.

We understand that Tottenham have already begun looking at managerial targets as part of normal succession planning.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is one name on their shortlist, along with former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, who is a free agent.

Perhaps most interesting though is that recently sacked Southampton manager Russell Martin is also being ‘evaluated’ by Spurs, per sources.

Martin would be open to taking on a new challenge in the Premier League and could yet prove a surprising name to watch in the summer.

He helped Southampton seal promotion from the Championship via the play-offs last term but was ultimately relieved of his duties in December, following a 5-0 loss to Tottenham.

Ultimately, though, his appointment may be seen as somewhat risky given Saints picked up just five points from 16 Premier League games under Martin. His possession-based style wasn’t the right fit for Southampton in the top flight but Tottenham do remain admirers of the 39-year-old.

