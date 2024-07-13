Tottenham’s plans to offload one of Ange Postecoglou’s fringe defensive players appear to be in tatters after the reported collapse of the player’s proposed switch to Italy, although all is not lost just yet.

The Australian wants to clear out the deadwood in north London and create a squad capable of pushing for a top-four finish this season and eventually be title contenders – such is his ambition.

The likes of Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon have already been offloaded but there are expected to be more.

In terms of incomings, there has been a real focus on the future with Archie Gray arriving from Leeds and Lucas Bergvall finally walking through the door after his signing was agreed last January. Timo Werner also adds some experience after penning another loan deal at Tottenham.

However, in terms of players still being tipped to leave, chief among them are the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gill and potentially Richarlison and Oliver Skipp.

The focus of this report though features on Brazilian defender Emerson and his proposed move to AC Milan.

Despite being in advanced discussions, Sky Italia, as reported by MilanNews24, describes a “sensational U-turn” in the negotiations between the clubs.

Milan have reportedly cooled their interest in the 25-year-old, who is now said to be considering other options.

The Serie A giants initially offered €15million, but Tottenham rejected the bid, holding out for closer to €20m.

While personal terms were seemingly agreed upon, including a five-year contract worth €3m annually, a final agreement between the clubs has not been reached, almost certainly leading to the collapse of the transfer.

Dortmund door swings open for Tottenham star

Emerson joined Spurs from Barcelona in 2021 but has struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter under manager Ange Postecoglou, especially given the outstanding form of Pedro Porro in his position.

Last season, he made 22 Premier League appearances, starting only 11 games – although his ability to fill in at centre-back and left-back in a crisis was critical and met with plenty of praise from Postecoglou.

However, Emerson, whose contract runs out in 2026, is not in the Australian’s long-term plans – especially after the addition of Gray, who prefers to play in central midfield but also fill in at right-back.

The breakdown over the move to Milan has, however, opened doors to other potential suitors and a fresh report claims Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the Brazil international.

Reports from Emerson’s homeland state that Dortmund have outbid Milan by offering €20m, news which will be music to Daniel Levy’s ears if true.

Emerson is a hugely popular member among the Tottenham squad and is also well-liked by the fans, but his deficiencies have shown up all too often and Postecoglou only wants players he can trust to pull off playing the way he wants – something he alluded to towards the end of last season.

To that end, it appears that the likeable Brazilian will almost certainly be offloaded, even permanently or on loan, before the summer window closes.