Tottenham fans will be buoyed by the latest update on Dejan Kulusevski’s return from injury after the player’s comments while away with Sweden, although there’s a real dilemma on the way for Thomas Frank.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has not kicked a ball since the start of May after suffering a serious knee injury that forced him to miss the Europa League final win over Manchester United.

It was reported last month that Kulusevski would only miss the first month of the season, but since then, it’s emerged that the Sweden international’s rehabilitation will take longer than first thought.

It was revealed recently by Tottenham insider Alasdair Gold that Kulusevski is not expected to return to the pitch until December, but the midfielder has now posted a promising update on his comeback.

Speaking in an interview in Sweden, he told Fotbollskanalen: “The rehab is going well. Every day I wake up with the same hunger and even more hunger with each passing day.

“The status is very good, and I will be on a football pitch in the very, very near future. If everything goes as it should, as it has so far, I am very confident that I will be on the pitch in two to three months.”

Despite not being able to train or play, Kulusevski joined up with the Swedish squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo.

He is due to return to Hotspur Way for his rehab after the international action.

Frank facing dilemma when Kulusevski returns

When the Swede does eventually return to action, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank will face a big call on where he plays – given the impressive signings the club made over the summer.

With James Maddison out for what is likely to be the whole of the season and Kulusveski also sidelined himself, Spurs eventually snapped up Xavi Simons to fill the vacant No.10 role – having previously missed out on both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze.

Kulusevski played in the No.10 role multiple times last season and was arguably more effective there, leading to more questions on what happens when he is back.

He started off at Tottenham on the right wing and made that position his own. However, that is the best spot for new boy Mohammed Kudus, and he will also be available throughout January after Ghana failed to qualify for the African Cup of Nations.

The only real bright spot for Kulusevski is that Spurs failed to sign a left-winger in the summer and, with Simons capable of filling that role out wide as well, the Swede could slot back in as central attacking midfielder.

To be honest, these sorts of things are nice problems for managers to have, and it’s up to Frank to find the right mix for the team.

Kulusevski’s return will be a welcome one, though, seeing as he was well on the way to being the club’s player of the season before the knee issue struck.

