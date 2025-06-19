Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to outbid both Manchester United and LaLiga giants Barcelona in the race to sign a top Brazilian full-back currently playing in France.

Thomas Frank has only just walked through the door at Spurs but business has already started, with the club snapping up former loan duo Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel on permanent deals as they look to give the Dane a squad more capable of battling on multiple fronts next season.

Interest continues in landing a top winger, with Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo both eyed in that regard, while midfield is expected to be a major priority.

Tottenham did have their struggles defensively last term, although they were not helped by a severe crisis that left them without first-choice centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for a fair chunk of the campaign.

While there has been some hugely positive news regarding Romero’s future, Frank still has eyes on new defensive recruits – one of which is Monaco star Vanderson.

Barcelona are reported to be pushing ahead with a move for the Brazilian right-back, but Spurs are said to be ready to offer more to secure his signature.

Tottenham are pretty well stacked on the right side of their defence with Pedro Porro and Djed Spence, although the latter is now regarded as better competition for Detsony Udogie at left-back after excelling there at times last season.

While Porro has actually been linked with a move to Barca himself, Frank is keen to keep the Spaniard on board and have much greater strength in depth within the squad – hence the swoop for Vanderson.

The 23-year-old talent is expected to leave Monaco this summer and a report from UOL states that Spurs are locked in a battle with Barca for his signature.

Tottenham leading three-way Vanderson battle

As was reported on TEAMtalk earlier this month, Manchester United have also expressed an interest in signing Vanderson, who scored twice and had five assists for Monaco last season.

The former Gremio star is currently valued in the region of €35m (£30m / $40m) by the Ligue 1 outfit as they look to cash in on one of their prized assets.

In terms of United’s interest, they are already well stocked for the right wing-back berth and it’s not thought that Vanderson is regarded as a pressing need at this time.

The player himself is said to favour a move to Catalonia and would likely take some convincing to join Spurs. However, the key factor in all this is that UOL reports that Monaco would prefer to deal with the north London outfit, given that they are prepared to pay the asking price.

Indeed, Tottenham are ready to ‘invest heavily’ in Vanderson, who is likely seen as a long-term Porro replacement should Frank’s current first-choice right-back eventually leave.

