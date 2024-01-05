Big Tottenham transfer remains on track as star says ‘yes’ to Postecoglou and true asking price emerges

Tottenham Hotspur are not concerned by Napoli’s push to beat them to the signing of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Dragusin has been identified as an answer to Tottenham’s lack of depth at centre-back for the January transfer window. The former Juventus prospect helped Genoa win promotion to Serie A last season and has established himself in the top flight this term, featuring in every single minute in the league up to this point.

In recent hours, reports have arisen about reigning Italian champions Napoli providing competition in the battle for Dragusin’s services, potentially by way of cash-plus-player offers.

However, TEAMtalk has learned that Tottenham always expected a player of the Romanian’s quality would have a lot of interest from elsewhere, so there is no panic setting in just yet.

Our sources have confirmed that Dragusin has already said yes to a move to Tottenham, even though his agent has said he is not thinking about leaving Genoa in January.

In terms of the bidding, we can reveal that Tottenham tried their luck by originally coming in at £18m, which is short of Genoa’s £26m asking price.

The compromise that could tempt the Grifone into a sale is likely to be in the region of £23m, our sources have stated.

Dragusin is under contract with Genoa until 2027 but has ambitions to arrive at a higher level again.

He will only turn 22 in February, so represents a long-term prospect who is already getting good experience under his belt.

Tottenham trying to reinforce defence

In his preferred position of centre-back, Ange Postecoglou would normally use Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as his main partnership.

Both of those players have encountered injury issues recently, which has highlighted why Tottenham could benefit from having another reliable option to turn to.

Now, they are hoping to finalise a deal to bring Dragusin to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

His entire professional career has been spent in Italy, including spells at Sampdoria and Salernitana as well as Juventus and Genoa.

At international level, he represents Romania, for whom he has 13 caps to his name. He will be hoping to represent them at Euro 2024.

