Blockbuster Tottenham transfer claims force agent to hold ‘urgent talks’ with classy star opposing Postecoglou link-up

Ange Postecoglou could be frustrated in apparent efforts to bring Frenkie de Jong to Tottenham

Frenkie De Jong has reportedly called his agent for urgent talks demanding some clarity from Barcelona amid growing claims in the Spanish media that negotiations over a potential summer sale to Tottenham are gathering pace.

Spurs have made rapid strides under the management of Ange Postecoglou, who has transformed a stuttering side that finished a lowly eighth into one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League and one, who at this moment in time, appear to have a solid shot at finishing in the top four once again.

Having spent money in both the summer and the January windows so far, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has not been shy in backing his manager with cold, hard cash, though admittedly a large portion of that was raised by the sadly-necessary sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer.

Now Postecoglou is putting plans in place to transform Tottenham’s fortunes further and help take his side on to the next level. And should they secure a place in next season’s Champions League, the Aussie coach will find both funds, and the attraction of playing for Spurs, somewhat of an easier sell.

IN DETAIL ~ The 10 most valuable players at Tottenham: Postecoglou signing takes top spot, Romero on the rise

To that end, Tottenham have already been linked with a plethora of exciting talents ahead of the summer window, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and exciting Fenerbahce talent Sebastian Szymanski among those linked.

However, one player that has also been strongly linked in recent times is Barcelona star De Jong, who has seemingly been cleared to leave by the Blaugrana this summer.

Transfer chatter irritates Barcelona star

The Barcelona midfielder has consistently found himself the subject of media speculation throughout his time in Catalonia, with a major and lengthy saga back in 2022 seeing him strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

De Jong, though, was keen to resist a move to Old Trafford despite the presence there of his former Ajax mentor, Erik ten Hag, who had just taken over as manager.

Back then, the Netherlands star dug his claws in over a stay, citing his happiness both in the city and at the club he views at the biggest in the world.

Now the rumour mill is entering full swing once again, with De Jong finding his name this time linked with a summer sale to Spurs.

And with Barcelona’s financial issues still a problem for the club, it’s been claimed that the reigning Spanish champions are once again willing to listen to offers for the player in an effort to ease that strain.

To that end – and amid a rapid inflation for the game’s top midfielders, particularly in the Premier League – it’s reported Barcelona hope to fetch anything between €80m and €100m (£68.3m to £85.4m) for the 26-year-old.

De Jong, however, has recently admitted his annoyance at such reports, going in hard on the media and stating his anger at such claims.

“Lately I’ve been getting a bit irritated,” he said. “I’m angry with what the press writes in general, a lot of things come out that aren’t true. I can’t understand it. They keep saying things that aren’t true. I don’t know why you’re not ashamed to say it.”

Frenkie de Jong seeks clarity on Tottenham transfer links

De Jong added: “You are talking a lot about my contract, situation, salary… it’s a lot of smoke and lies.

“You say I’m getting paid like €40m and so on… it’s far from reality. I’m not going to say figures.

“They have invented a story that is not true. I’m very happy at Barca, it’s the club of my dreams and I hope to continue playing here for many years to come.”

Now, according to Sport, De Jong has instructed his agent, Ali Dursun, to meet with Barca’s director of football, Deco, to gain some clarity on his future and to find out exactly where the rumours over his future are coming from.

And it’s claimed the two men ‘held a summit’ in a well-known Barcelona restaurant on Friday afternoon to try and quell speculation that the midfielder could be on the move.

In the meeting it’s reported that Dursun has underlined De Jong’s happiness to remain in Catalonia for at least the duration of his current deal and also making clear he is wholly opposed to any such sale to Tottenham (or any other club) and link-up with Postecoglou.

It’s claimed Dursun hopes to have ‘calmed things down’ with regards speculation over his client’s future and hopes that the meeting has helped maintain what is described as a ‘cordial relationship’ between the two men.

The meeting reportedly lasted around an hour and a half and was said to have been held in a ‘positive tone and (with) good will’.

It’s suggested that Dursun may even have asked Deco about an extension for his client at the Nou Camp, with his current arrangement not due to expire until 2026.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham nudged aside as Chelsea make firm plans to sign top Postecoglou target