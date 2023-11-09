Bologna eye up loan deal for Tottenham summer signing whose lack of minutes could prove key

Serie A side Bologna are interested in signing Alejo Veliz from Tottenham despite Spurs only having signed him from Rosario Central in the summer.

The Italian side are looking to add a new striker to their ranks and with Veliz’s lack of minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so far this summer, they have put him back on their list of targets ahead of the winter window.

The 20-year-old has gained just 10 minutes of Premier League action since joining Spurs in the summer, having come off the bench three times for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Bologna could attempt to sign the striker on loan to provide him with much needed game time to further aid his development.

Veliz swapped Argentina for England in the summer and put pen to paper on a six-year deal with the club, reportedly costing £13million in a deal that includes a 10 per cent sell on clause for the Argentinian top flight side.

The attacker made 62 appearances for Rosario Central after making his debut in 2021 and netted 19 goals in those outings.

The Argentina youth international was also a target for fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest before Tottenham won the battle for his signature.

Bologna had also been keen on the attacking talent in the summer but couldn’t compete with the appeal of the English top flight.

Tottenham eye up attacking alternatives

Tottenham lost their star striker to German giants Bayern Munich when Harry Kane left the club after 10 years in London, leaving Spurs without their prolific man up front.

Son Heung-min has been doing an impressive job so far this season to fill the void left by Kane with eight goals in 12 appearances so far this term.

Summer 2022 arrival Richarlison has struggled to make his mark on the Tottenham side since switching from Everton and has scored just two goals in 11 appearances and is facing a spell out whilst he fixes a physical issue.

Spurs are on the look out for reinforcements up front and are firmly in the mix to take Ivan Toney away from Brentford next summer. Toney will be eligible to play again from January onwards following his FA ban and Tottenham are among several clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, that are keen on signing the forward.

Although there is potential for a deal to be done in the winter window, Spurs are keen to hold out until the summer when they will hopefully be able to negotiate down on the Bees’ demands of £70m or more.

Toney will be 28 years old by the time the summer window rolls around and will have a year left on his contract at Brentford and will have presumably ranked up enough playing time to make a transfer worthwhile.

