Bombshell report adds fuel to fire of Harry Kane Tottenham return as FIVE Bayern stars set for exit

Tottenham’s chances of re-signing club legend Harry Kane this summer may have taken a jump forward following the latest reports from France.

The club’s all-time leading goalscorer moved to Germany for €100m, plus €10m in bonus payments, last August and has enjoyed an outstanding personal campaign at Bayern, which is in stark comparison to how Thomas Tuchel’s men have fared.

The Bavarian giants are on the brink of missing out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in more than a decade as Bayer Leverkusen close in on their maiden top-flight title success.

That’s despite the fact that England skipper Kane has notched a remarkable 38 goals in 37 games this season.

But with Bayern falling off a cliff so dramatically this season, so much so that Tuchel will be moving on come the summer, there are expected to be huge changes in Munich to get them back on track.

And it appears that Kane could be sacrificed as part of a rebuild, with Tottenham chairman Danel Levy having already revealed that the club do have a buy-back clause for the 30-year-old.

Replying to that very question at a fans’ forum back in September, he replied ‘of course’, with rumours suggesting the fee could be in the region of £50m.

And now a fresh report from French publication L’Equipe states that up to five Bayern players could leave the club this summer.

The list includes Kane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and veteran duo Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer.

Kane could be sacrificed in Bayern rebuild

Kane is currently under contract until 2027 at Bayern but if a rebuild is to take place then it makes sense that older players could be sacrificed first, despite his individual heroics this term.

Bayern also have young talents like Mathys Tel waiting in the wings if a dramatic changing of the guard does indeed take place.

From Tottenham’s point of view they have lacked a clinical edge in front of goal for the majority of the season.

Richarlison remains an enigma despite improving significantly this season, while Son Heung-min’s best work arguably still comes from the left side of the front three.

Having Kane back to lead the line and finish off the endless waves of crosses that come into the box from wide players and the likes of Pedro Porro could make a huge difference next season.

It just remains to be seen whether there is any substance in the report from L’Equipe and whether or not Kane is actually open to a return after just one season in germany.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are back in action on Saturday lunchtime when they head to Newcastle in the Premier League.