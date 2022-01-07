Tottenham have been given a boost in their pursuit of Inter’s Stefan de Vrij, according to a report.

The centre-back has been a reliable performer for Inter since joining from Lazio on a free transfer back in 2018. He has made over 140 appearances, helping the Nerazzurri to win last season’s Serie A title.

Inter recently began contract negotiations with de Vrij as his current terms expire in June 2023.

They are looking to reward the Dutch international with a bumper new deal. It will also serve the purpose of warding off interested clubs, such as Tottenham.

But Simone Inzaghi’s team are apparently having problems. Sport Witness, who cite reports in Italy, claim the talks are at a ‘standstill’.

The report does not reveal how this has happened, although it it most likely to do with wages. de Vrij wants to earn more than the £116,000 a week he currently takes home, but Inter are yet to agree to this.

A transfer to Tottenham seems to be on the cards. According to the report, de Vrij is attracted by the potential to play in the Premier League.

He has only ever featured in Holland and Italy, so England would represent an exciting new challenge for the 29-year-old.

de Vrij could also be persuaded to join Tottenham by Italian boss Antonio Conte. The pair worked together last term as Inter ended their 11-year wait for a Serie A crown.

de Vrij could also be persuaded to join Tottenham by Italian boss Antonio Conte. The pair worked together last term as Inter ended their 11-year wait for a Serie A crown.

de Vrij would undoubtedly improve Conte’s defence and could form a solid partnership with Cristian Romero. The summer signing has been out since November with a hamstring problem but is hoping to return later this month.

Conte does have other options at centre-half, including Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez. However, the pair have regularly come in for criticism.

Prem manager weighs in on Tottenham target’s future

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking about the future of Arsenal and Tottenham target Tariq Lamptey.

“We’re not a selling club at all, we don’t have to sell anybody,” Potter told reporters. “But you never know in this world, so you have to be a little bit aware of that.

“I’d expect all of our players to be with us (at the end of the window). There’s a lot of speculation out there but nothing to report.”

Lamptey may be taken to Spurs as competition for Emerson Royal at right-back. Matt Doherty, meanwhile, could leave after a disappointing spell in north London. He is on the radar of former club Wolves.

