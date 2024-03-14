Tottenham braced for massive bid as Real Madrid eye ‘elite’ star in deal that’d stun Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou might have to operate without one of his most important Tottenham Hotspur players next season, as Real Madrid have been linked with a stunning move for Cristian Romero.

The Argentina international arrived in England in August 2021, when Tottenham signed him on an initial loan. The deal was then made permanent for £42million the following summer.

Since joining Tottenham, Romero has proven himself to be a tenacious defender who is willing to go toe-to-toe with the very best Premier League centre-forwards.

The centre-back has previously been guilty of discipline issues, though they have mostly subsided following the arrival of Postecoglou last year.

Romero has formed a solid defensive partnership with Micky van de Ven this season. Their game intelligence and mobility means Tottenham can throw more men forward and overload opposition defences.

Romero has also shown great leadership this campaign, having captained Spurs on five occasions.

The only trouble with the former Atalanta man performing so well is that he has alerted Europe’s biggest clubs to his ability. According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Real Madrid are plotting a huge summer move for Romero.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti currently has centre-backs Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez in his squad. But out of those four players, only Militao is under 30 and in the prime of his career.

Real Madrid in for ‘elite’ Tottenham player

Due to this, Madrid want to future-proof their defensive ranks with the signing of an ‘elite’ player. Romero fits the bill, and at 25 years of age he also has his best years ahead of him.

The report does not state exactly how much the Spanish giants are willing to pay for Romero. However, they have repeatedly shown they are happy to agree big-money deals to sign their top targets. Just look at the expensive captures of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent years.

Spurs are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to Romero, as his contract runs until summer 2027. transfermarkt, meanwhile, value the player at €60m (£51m).

Romero loves Spurs and is thoroughly enjoying playing under Postecoglou, as he has been given an important leadership role. Nevertheless, it would be very hard for him to reject Madrid if they did come calling with a massive proposal.

