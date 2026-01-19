Real Madrid and Morocco international winger Brahim Diaz, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Brahim Diaz is on his way back to Real Madrid after enduring a nightmare in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco, as Tottenham Hotspur reportedly plan to convince the winger to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window.

The future of Thomas Frank as Tottenham manager remains uncertain, but that has not stopped the north London club from trying to make the squad better and making signings in the January transfer window.

Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has already signed from Atletico Madrid, with Tottenham also set to complete a deal for Santos left-back Souza.

Signing a winger is also on Tottenham’s agenda, with Mohammed Kudus out of action until April due to a thigh injury.

Earlier this month, the Spanish media reported that Tottenham were keen on a January transfer deal for Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz.

Tottenham (and Borussia Dortmund) were reported to have ‘already begun making moves’ for Diaz, with the report claiming that last season’s Europa League winners were ‘convinced’ that the 26-year-old former Manchester City winger ‘can be a game-changer in projects that would offer him a leading role from day one’.

Diaz was playing for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations in his native country at the time, and now he is on his way back to Real Madrid, which will potentially allow Spurs to press ahead with their pursuit of the winger, although Los Blancos are very unlikely to sell him in the middle of the season.

Brahim Diaz ‘in tears’ for Morocco at Africa Cup of Nations

Diaz had a very good Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco and played a vital role in his country reaching the final.

The Madrid winger won the Golden Boot with five goals, but his tournament ended in agony.

Diaz had the chance to become a legend for Morocco in the 24th minute of injury time in the final against Senegal at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Sunday.

It was the Madrid winger who won the penalty in the eighth minute of injury time, but had to wait for a long time after the majority of the Senegal players had marched off the pitch in protest at the award of the spot kick.

When the time came for Diaz to score from the spot, the former Man City winger went for a ‘Panenka’ chipped penalty.

Senegal international goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stood his ground and caught the ball with ease, with his team-mate Pape Gueye eventually scoring the winner in extra time.

According to The Daily Star, Diaz was ‘in tears’ as he watched the remainder of the match from the bench after being taken off in just eight minutes into extra-time.

Former Morocco international midfielder Hassan Kachloul said on Channel 4: “I think Brahim Diaz is going to have a lot of nightmares in the coming days.”

Former Nigeria international midfielder Jon Obi Mikel noted: “(The miss) spoils everything Brahim Diaz has done well in this tournament.

“He is going to be devastated. This is going to be tough on him, for weeks, for months.”

