Tottenham Hotspur should raid Real Madrid to sign a Morocco international instead of Rodrygo, according to a top European expert, as TEAMtalk analyses why such a deal is not going to happen.

Rodrygo is among the players that Tottenham are keen on, with the north London club looking to sign a new attacker before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. With Son Heung-min leaving for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison suffering a long-term knee injury, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank and chairman Daniel Levy believe that bringing in a new attacker is a priority.

Tottenham tried to sign Eberechi Eze before the attacking midfielder joined bitter north London rivals Arsenal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are trying to sign Savinho from Manchester City.

Rodrygo is also on Tottenham’s radar, with the Spanish press reporting of a potential loan deal with Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City will target Rodrygo if Savinho joins Spurs, while Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the Brazil international forward.

While Madrid are willing to sell the Brazilian and want €100million (£86.2m, $116m) for Rodrygo, sources in Spain are adamant that Rodrygo has not made a final decision on his future.

European football expert Andy Brassell believes that Tottenham should make a move for Brahim Diaz instead of Rodrygo, noting that the 26-year-old is a game-changer and a former Man City player.

Brassell said on Sky Sports: “I just wonder what Spurs’ options are now, really.

“If you’re looking at Europe, because there aren’t a whole lot of number 10s out there, I wonder if it’s worth a little go for Brahim Diaz.

“The latest news from Madrid is, it looks like Rodrygo is not going anywhere, Xabi Alonso would like to keep him, and the offers aren’t really out there at the moment.

“Brahim Diaz is someone who was at Manchester City, he’s won leagues in three different countries, he’s a match-changer in all the big matches that he plays, he’s 26, and he can’t get in the Real Madrid XI.

“To me, that looks like a bit of Spurs.”

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Could Tottenham sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid?

Diaz has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Sources in Spain reported earlier month that Newcastle and Tottenham are keen on Diaz.

While Newcastle are said to have offered €40million (£34.6m, $46.5m) for Diaz, Spurs have made contact with the winger’s ‘inner circle’.

However, Diaz has already made a decision on his future, and it is bad news for Tottenham.

The winger has already told Tottenham and Newcastle that he wants to stay at Madrid.

E-Noticies has reported that Diaz is going to sign a new contract with Madrid until 2031.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has also made the claim, noting on X at 2:10am on August 3: “Brahim Diaz turns 26… and his new contract is almost ready, set to be signed.

“He’s already accepted all conditions of the new contract, only wanted Real Madrid.”

Diaz has been on the books of Madrid since 2019 when he joined from Man City.

After a loan spell at AC Milan from 2020 until 2023, the Morocco international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has been part of the Madrid first-team squad.

Diaz, who won LaLiga with Madrid in 2020 and 2024 and the Champions League in 2024, started for Los Blancos in their opening league game of the season against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Latest Tottenham news: West Ham raid, playmaker interest

Tottenham will raid West Ham United for another of their star players after securing the services of Mohammed Kudus earlier this summer.

Spurs have made a move to stop a star attacker from joining Crystal Palace before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has outlined Tottenham’s stance on a summer deal for an attacking midfielder that Real Madrid offloaded last year.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?