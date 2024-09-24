Brazil legend Cafu has heaped praise on a player Tottenham sold for what looks like a bargain £13million during the summer transfer window.

Spurs decided to offload right-back Emerson Royal to the San Siro during the final weeks of the window after it became clear that Djed Spence was staying put to provide backup for Pedro Porro.

The defender struggled for consistency in north London and despite some good performances, there were too many times when he struggled and just did not look suited to English football.

That led to the switch to Milan, and although things have not all gone to plan early in his Milan career, fellow Brazilian Cafu – one of the best right-backs to ever play the game – likes what he has seen from the former Tottenham man and has backed him to be a success at the San Siro.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Cafu said: “He’s very good and, even if he didn’t play much at Tottenham, I am convinced that he will do very well at Milan.

“He’s young and if he gets going, he can give a lot to the team because he has strength, determination and ‘garra’ [grit in Portuguese].”

Despite recently being criticised for his display against Lazio, Royal put in his best performance of the season against Inter this past weekend as Milan won the derby 2-1. The full-back made two clearances, two blocks, one interception, two tackles, won six duels, provided two key passes and created one big chance.

Royal has now made five appearances in total for Milan, which also included a 20-minute cameo in the Champions League defeat against Liverpool.

Tottenham trio put pay to Royal career in north London

Royal scored four goals in 101 appearances for Tottenham, having signed from Barcelona for £25.8m in the summer of 2021.

However, the Brazilian had a real battle on his hands trying to get ahead of the outstanding Porro for the right-back role under Ange Postecoglou.

The Spaniard was much-maligned early in his Spurs career but has now turned into one of the Premier League’s best attacking full-backs, playing a pivotal role for Postecoglou as he regularly pushes into midfield and has also added goals to his assist-making qualities.

Porro now has forgotten man Spence as his backup after the former Middlesbrough defender impressed Postecoglou in pre-season, while he also has the ability to cover left-back as well.

Summer signing Archie Gray also impressed at Leeds operating in a full-back role but his best position remains in central midfield, the role Tottenham signed him to play in.

Tottenham join Dibling chase as shock Son claim made

In other Tottenham news, Spurs have reportedly joined the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle in the chase to sign exciting Southampton attacking talent Tyler Dibling.

Top clubs are now reportedly keeping a close eye on Dibling’s development, given that his current contract will run out in the summer of 2025 and there is a strong chance of landing him for a cut-price fee in January.

Meanwhile, Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min has been told by one pundit that ‘proper’ Spurs fans want him gone and that Ange Postecoglou needs a new left-winger.

The South Korean set up strikes for Brennan Johnson and James Maddison over the weekend as Spurs got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Brentford at the weeknd.

However, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks the 32-year-old forward is now a spent force and feels the club’s fans are also in agreement.

IN FOCUS – Royal one of the headline Tottenham exits in busy summer

Royal was one of nine players to leave Tottenham on a permanent basis over the summer as Postecoglou looked to further build a squad capable of playing the attacking brand of football he wants in north London.

Tottenham permanent exits summer 2024

Spurs banked almost £50m from the sale of four players, while five stars were also allowed to walk away on free transfers and the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon were all loaned out.

Indeed, Postecoglou’s focus now is on making the squad younger and more dynamic across the board, hence the arrivals of the likes of Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert over the summer.