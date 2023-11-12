Brennan Johnson gives brutal verdict on current Tottenham situation and how things will improve

Brennan Johnson has made a brutal admission about Tottenham’s dramatic late collapse at Wolves that saw them turn three points into none in stoppage time.

The Wales international admits his side deserved nothing at Molineux after their late collapse, having led through Johnson’s well-worked opener after just three minutes.

Numerous factors were clearly at play during Tottenham‘s second defeat in a row, with injuries and suspensions playing a massive part.

Three of the normal back four were absent, with Cristian Romero and Destony Udogie both banned, while James Maddison’s creativity was sorely missed at Molineux.

In the England man’s absence, Ange Postecoglou opted to go with a dogged midfield three of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and it clearly did not work as Wolves largely dominated after the goal and Tottenham failed to find any control.

And while they were not made to pay until stoppage time, Johnson is fully aware that the visitors failed to maximise on their tremendous start.

The loss meant Postecoglou’s men missed the chance to go two points clear at the top of the Premier League and they are now third after Arsenal’s win over Burnley.

Speaking after the game, Johnson told the club’s official website: “It happens in football, we’ve enjoyed late goals and now we’re tasting defeat and it’s really sickening. All the boys are feeling the same.

“We can’t complain too much because we didn’t really kill the game off.

“It’s tough to take but it’s about how we perform. There were certain things we could have done better in terms of moving the ball and getting into better positions.

“We started well, it came with a goal, but after that we went back into the head space of getting three points and that’s not the mentality to have. We wanted to be safe, we went into safety mode where if we see it out we’ll get three points.”

More suspension concerns for Postecoglou

Tottenham are not back in action until after the international break when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.

And while Udogie will return, Bissouma is now banned after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign at Molineux.

His absence should give Rodrigo Bentancur the chance to return to the starting line-up as he builds his fitness up further over the course of the next two weeks.

Postecoglou hinted at starting the Uruguay international against Wolves but was cautious to do so after the lengthy absence with a cruciate ligament injury.

Bentancur does at least provide some creativity and is more of a goal threat than the other midfielders in the Tottenham squad, apart from Maddison.

