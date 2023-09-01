Brennan Johnson to Tottenham gets Romano ‘here we go’ as full details of deal revealed for perfect Postecoglou signing

Brennan Johnson’s proposed move to Tottenham from Nottingham Forest is close to being concluded following an update from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been in the hunt for the Wales international for much of the summer transfer window but now look to get their man before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Romano has confirmed that an agreement between the two clubs has been reached with Forest receiving in excess of £40m. And with add-ons included that figure could rise to £45m.

Johnson, who looks set to be replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi at the City Ground, is now expected to travel down to Tottenham’s training ground for his medical before completing a big-money switch.

He might not be the only addition to Ange Postecoglou’s squad either, with the Australian also keen on getting Chelsea midfielder Connot Gallagher on board along with Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

Johnson will be viewed as a direct threat to Dejan Kulusevski on the right flank, although there is a growing feeling that Son Heung-min could end up being pushed through the middle if Richarlison’s Premier League woes continue.

Johnson could be handed starting role in Spurs switch up

If the Spurs skipper does move into Harry Kane’s old position then that creates room for another wide player to come in, hence the move for Johnson.

It does put more pressure on Richarlison though, with the Brazilian not looking happy playing centrally when just of his good work at Everton came from the left.

He did, however, get off the mark for the season in the Carabao Cup loss to Fulham in midweek and Postecoglou is still expected to stick with Richarlison for the foreseeable future.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they head to Burnley in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Medical passed, as Tottenham near Bundesliga loan deal with easily achievable obligation