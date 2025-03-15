Brennan Johnson has been linked with a stunning return to Nottingham Forest, with a trusted journalist suggesting that the winger could leave Tottenham Hotspur amid criticism from Jamie O’Hara.

Johnson joined Tottenham from Forest in the summer of 2023. The north London club paid a sizeable transfer fee of £47.5million for the Wales international, as chairman Daniel Levy showed his ambition and backed head coach Ange Postecoglou with a new attacker after Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich in a £100million deal.

The 23-year-old, though, has had a mixed time at Tottenham, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fans not always happy with him.

Johnson scored five goals and gave 10 assists in 38 matches in all competitions for Tottenham last season.

The winger has done better this campaign, finding the back of the net 14 times and making three assists in 38 appearances for Spurs.

Nottingham Forest writer at The Athletic, Paul Taylor, has now suggested that Johnson could potentially return to the City Ground this summer.

If Forest qualify for the Champions League, then the winger would be more than happy to go back to his former club, according to the respected journalist.

Taylor told The Athletic during a Q&A, as relayed by NottinghamForestNews: “I’d guess that he’d be more than happy to come back to Forest to play Champions League football, if they do manage to get themselves over the line for that, of course.

“But there might be a few more complicating factors involved. Not least the fact that Anthony Elanga has been a pretty exciting replacement for him. He has been brilliant down the Forest right.

“One more wide player/forward added to the mix would be very useful, of course, particularly one of Brennan’s quality.

“Would he get into the team right now? That’s a different question, or perhaps the question is where he would fit in. It’s definitely an interesting idea.”

Jamie O’Hara frustrated with Brennan Johnson

Former Tottenham midfielder and talkSPORT pundit O’Hara has often criticised Johnson for not doing enough, and his latest harsh comments for the winger came after the Premier League club’s 3-1 win against AZ at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the second leg of Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “Brennan Johnson, for me, he gets on the end of things, but he frustrates the life out of me. But, Odobert has got a bit more about him.”

The pundit added: “He (Johnson) gets on the end of things, he’s the one that finishes the move off. But, when he gets on the ball, I want to see more, go past players. He’s great with his runs, he wants Maddison or someone to put him in, he’ll get on the back post and that’s a great attribute to have.

“But, if you want to play for Tottenham week in, week out on the wing, you’ve got to produce when you get the ball at your feet. You saw that happen with players Spurs have had as wingers, like Bale and Lennon and Ginola, players like that. You need someone who can do that.”

