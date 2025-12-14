Tottenham Hotspur sources believe the club are increasingly tempted to cash in on Brennan Johnson in the January transfer window amid strong interest from three sides in the 24-year-old winger and with Thomas Frank targeting two ambitious replacements.

Johnson joined Spurs in September 2023 for a fee worth up to £47.5m (€54.3m, $63.7m) from boyhood team Nottingham Forest. While amassing 27 goals and 18 assists in 104 appearances for the club, including the winner in the Europa League final win over Manchester United that ended a 17-year trophy wait, the winger has never really been a regular and his inconsistent displays continue to be a source of frustration for fans and manager Thomas Frank, alike.

Off the back of that, we revealed last week how some doubts have started to arise about the Wales international’s future and Tottenham have a big decision at the end of the season over whether to extend his deal or let him leave.

His contract runs to 2028, but Spurs had anticipated having to make a decision on him next summer, with a temptation to sell.

He is a valued member of the squad, but there is uncertainty over whether he is going to be of a high enough level as Spurs look to lift their ambitions and buy new players in key positions.

As a result, we understand it is now starting to look like Spurs will have their stance on Johnson tested in the January window, with Crystal Palace understood to be mooted as a potential landing spot.

Sources have hinted there are two other Premier League clubs that have made informal contact too over a potential deal.

At this stage, it is believed Tottenham value him at around £50million (€57m, $67m), although sources admit they would probably sell him slightly lower than that amount if the correct fee conditions were in place and in a move that could potentially give Spurs their initial outlay back.

Spurs target two high-octane replacements

With the club open to the sale of Johnson, the north London club are casting their eyes and dreaming of two high-calibre replacements.

And we can confirm the club are firmly in the mix to snap up electric Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window, despite concrete interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in the Ghana international.

Indeed, TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on Friday that Tottenham intend to smash their wage structure for Semenyo in a huge statement of intent by the club’s owners and with his £65m exit clause not seen as a problem by those in power.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg lists Tottenham Hotspur as one of multiple clubs to have taken a shine on RB Leipzig’s talented star Yan Diomande in recent weeks, though the fee for the Ivory Coast winger would be considerably higher.

Posting on X, the reliable Plettenberg posted: ‘Top clubs from England all have Yan Diomande in their sights: Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and many more. Contrary to other reports, there are no concrete or advanced talks with any club.

‘Contract until 2030 with no release clause

‘A move after the World Cup is possible. Leipzig are considering a fee of over €100 million. Incredible talent.’

