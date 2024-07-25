Brilliant new Tottenham signing described in two words as Son-like attacker prepares to pen deal

A South Korean football expert has revealed exactly what Tottenham will be getting as they close in on a deal to sign exlosive teenage winger Yang Min-hyuk.

The north London club are closing in on what would be their fourth addition of the summer, with Yang set to join Timo Werner, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall in making the move.

The Gangwon FC winger is expected to make the move from K League 1 to the Premier League as Tottenham continue their drive to bring in top young talent from around the world.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the club were closing in on a deal for the 18-year-old on Wednesday evening and now South Korean analyst Joel Kim has told fans what to expect from the talented attacker.

Speaking to TBR Football, Kim was glowing in his praise for Yang, saying: “If Yang Min-hyuk can be described in two words, it’s power and pace. Add adaptability, and he becomes a versatile asset for Tottenham’s attacking football.

“At just 18, Yang brings incredible speed to the attack, running with youthful vigour. His surprising physical strength allows him to dominate veteran defenders in the K-League 1, Asia’s most physical league.

“His greatest asset might be his adaptability; like Son Heung-min, Yang is two-footed and can play on either the left or right wing. Comparisons to Anthony Gordon and Federico Chiesa highlight his potential.

“Yang loves to charge forward with the ball, whether along the flanks or through the middle, overwhelming defenders with his pace. Defensively, he’s underrated, often intercepting passes and reading plays before they unfold.”

Kim did add a few caveats though in terms of things that the youngster still needs to work on, adding: “His weaknesses include occasional clumsiness and dispossession, common among downhill running wingers.

“Recently, he has struggled to find space when tightly marked by several defenders, preventing him from even touching the ball. He needs to step up in those moments and make his presence felt.”

In terms of where Yang fits in at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, Kim added: “Yang’s playing style suits Tottenham’s attacking football well. He could bring significant width to the attack, charging down either side to take on defenders 1v1 or deliver crosses into the box.

“His high-intensity energy and versatility, including the potential to play as a number 9, distinguish him among Tottenham’s already rich bevvy of wingers.”

Whether or not Yang gets the opportunity to show his talents to Tottenham straight away remains to be seen, as there is a strong chance the player is loaned out for the upcoming campaign to gain more first-team experience.

However, it appears that Spurs are on the brink of another exciting addition to what is already a more youthful-looking squad with some tremendous young talent.

Postecoglou’s men start the new campaign on Monday August 19 when they head to promoted Leicester City for their Premier League opener.