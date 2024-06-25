A top playmaking talent has reportedly said yes to a move to Tottenham this summer, although a fee for his services is still to be agreed.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen right through the spine of his side this summer, with another centre-back, potentially two midfielders and a new No.9 also on his radar.

The need to bring in another No.10 is not quite as pressing, with James Maddison already on board, but that has not stopped continued links to Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze.

Tottenham remain the frontrunners for the 25-year-old in a move that could end costing £68m including add-ons.

However, other cheaper targets remain in the frame, and a report from the Turkish media suggests that the north London club are actually closing in on a move for Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski ahead of Eze.

The Poland international has been linked with a move to Spurs since the winter transfer window, but it appears things have been moved up a notch regarding a proposed move.

The report states that negotiations are coming to end between Tottenham and Fenerbahce and that the player looks set for a move to England.

It’s claimed Szymanski has agreed personal terms with Postecoglou’s men as they look to tie him down to a four-year deal.

Talks will continue between the two clubs to agree on the transfer fee, with Tottenham said to have offered €17.5million. However, they will almost certainly need to up that bid.

Szymanski poised for Tottenham switch

The report finishes by stating that as soon as agreement on the fee has been reached, the 25-year-old will will travel to England for a medical.

Indeed, Tottenham appear to have beaten out the likes of Lazio and Marseille for the attacker’s signature.

Szymanski made 55 appearances for the Super Lig side last season, scoring 13 goals, and is currently contracted at Fener until June 2027.

His proposed exit will certainly come as a blow to new Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho as he looks to make his mark in Turkish football.

The former Tottenham boss moved to Fener earlier this month and has already taken charge of his first training session at the club.

If these reports from Turkey are to be believed, then it appears that Spurs have indeed moved on from the much more expensive Eze in favour of landing Szymanski.

Quite where the Pole fits in though remains an unanswered question, especially given that Maddison is Postecoglou’s first choice No.10.

The former Leicester man did have a rather alarming dip in form during the second half of the season, something that cost him a place in England’s squad for Euro 2024.

However, Maddison is expected to bounce back if he gets a strong pre-season under his belt this summer.