North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have reportedly learned that Lyon are willing to let midfield target Bruno Guimaraes leave on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The talented Brazilian has emerged as one of the top defensive midfielders in European club football after joining the French club from Athletico Paranaense back in January 2020.

Several clubs are known to be chasing his signature, with Arsenal showing initial interest before Spurs also jumped on board.

Antonio Conte wants to bolster the spine of his team during the January window. Indeed, a new centre-back, midfielder and striker are all on his radar, along with a new right wing-back.

As for the Gunners, they are desperate for midfield reinforcements due to injuries, suspension and players being away on African Cup on Nations duty.

And both clubs appear to have been boosted in the race to sign the 24-year-old, according to Get French Football News anyway.

They state that Lyon are ready to let the player leave this month. However, it will be an initial loan deal with an option to buy this summer.

That will be music to the ears of both Tottenham and Arsenal, who could add quality to their ranks without having to fork out for another six months or so.

Bruno loan appeals to north London duo

The report adds that Lyon actually value the Brazilian at €45m (£37.5m). However, they know that realistically they are much more likely to get that price in the summer than in January.

In terms of which club needs him most, that is undoubtedly Mikel Arteta’s men.

The Gunners are so woefully short of midfield options that bringing in at least one new player in that position is a necessity.

As for Tottenham, the fact that Bruno plays a similar role to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks makes his signing potential somewhat surprising.

However, if Conte believes that the Lyon man will provide him with an upgrade in his engine room then he will try and strike a deal.

Tottenham players offered in Traore swap

Meanwhile, Tottenham have offered players to Wolves as part of their prospective deal for Adama Traore this month, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs are firm in their interest for Traore and are in talks about a deal worth just over £20million, with Antonio Conte ready to convert the former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa man into a right wing-back.

Spain international Traore is ready to leave Molineux this month and Spurs are hopeful of closing a deal with Wolves. However, we understand they are open to the idea of players going in the opposite direction – either permanent or loan.

We believe that the likes of Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke have been mentioned.

Sources have confirmed to us that a deal is not dependent on Wolves taking a player. They just have the chance of taking one and are considering the options.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has already confirmed he would like to bring in a couple of new faces. Therefore, the sale of Traore is likely to play a big part in funding those moves.

