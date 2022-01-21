Bruno Lage ‘remembers’ what Tottenham did when revealing Adama Traore transfer plan

Wolves boss Bruno Lage stated he will mirror what Tottenham did when explaining how he’ll manage the potential sale of Adama Traore.

The speedy winger has become a genuine transfer target for Tottenham this month. Antonio Conte harbours hope of transforming Traore into a deadly right-wing-back. But to do so, they must first up the stakes from their initial £15m offer.

The BBC confirmed Wolves had knocked back Tottenham’s first bid. Wolves are understood to be holding out for at least £20m.

Traore has just 18 months remaining on his current deal and appears unlikely to pen fresh terms. However, speaking in his Friday press conference, Wolves manager Bruno Lage stated he will “protect” Traore, just as Spurs protected Harry Kane last summer.

Kane was the subject of intense speculation linking him with a blockbuster move to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side made a bid in excess of £100m, but even that did not match Daniel Levy’s valuation. As such, Tottenham stood firm and retained their talisman when the window closed.

Bruno Lage to mirror Tottenham’s Kane approach

Lage said (via the PA): “We have a top player with us, a lovely guy. Sometimes it’s about business. I remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane at the beginning of the season.

“And we will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama. That is business. It’s not my concern. But I will protect my players. The way they work, the value for me is very high.”

Lage then said Traore remained unaffected by the transfer speculation. He also played down the suggestion that all parties would want his future resolving as soon as possible.

Lage added: “It depends what’s best for each, the player and the club.

“I don’t see any difference in his behaviour, his mentality, the way he works. So I’m happy with him. He continues to be the same player.

“He just has one more year left. The club talk with him and he talks with them and they will decide the future. I’m happy with him, it’s the only thing I can say. He’s focused, he’s ready.”

Meanwhile, Premier League rivals Tottenham and Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Lille forward Jonathan David.

David has more than three years remaining on his existing contract. TSN reported last week that the player is not actively looking to leave. However, given his form in France, it’s expected that several big-money bids will be forthcoming – although a summer move is more likely than a January one.

TSN adds that David is ‘open’ to every possibility, with his agent Nick Mavromaras saying that the forward would “benefit from a summer move.”

“The questions that we ask clubs are simple: What’s the project [club ambition]?” Mavromaras said.

“There are a lot of questions that we go through when we meet with a club, and the one that checks the most boxes will be the one that will be [David’s] next destination.”

David is currently tied for first in the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 12 goals from his 21 outings.

Links to forward players are not surprising for both Tottenham and Chelsea. The former are looking for a back-up to Harry Kane who could also partner the England skipper, while Thomas Tuchel remains unconvinced by both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

